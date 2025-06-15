‘He destroyed the futures’: Truck driver kidnapped and killed an Army veteran, then returned to the location where he dumped her body with his wife

Naasson Hazzard, a 28-year-old truck driver from Austin, Texas, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after being convicted of kidnapping and killing Army veteran Caleigha Zangari. Zangari’s tragic death in August 2024 shocked many, and Hazzard’s life sentence serves as a form of justice for her and her family.

The Crime and Investigation

On August 15, 2024, Zangari, a mother from the San Diego area, entered Hazzard’s semi-truck in Dallas at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Surveillance video and evidence presented during the trial indicated that Zangari, who had reportedly traveled to Texas with her young child, was believed to be a sex worker. She had posted advertisements online in the days leading up to her disappearance, which led authorities to track communications between her and Hazzard.

Zangari was reported missing by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office on August 21, 2024, and two days later, her body was discovered in a wooded area near Pittsburg, Texas. The body was found with a plastic bag tied around her head, but authorities did not immediately release the cause of death. It is also unclear what happened to her child, as the investigation continues.

Key Evidence and Hazzard’s Actions

Cell phone records played a crucial role in the investigation, with investigators tracing numerous communications between Zangari and a number registered to Hazzard. Further analysis of Hazzard’s phone records revealed that he had driven from the Dallas area to the wooded location where Zangari’s body was later found.

Hazzard attempted to cover his tracks by switching cell phones, deleting location-sharing accounts, and cleaning his truck with bleach.

Prosecutors also detailed how Hazzard’s wife became suspicious of his actions, reportedly searching online for “Pittsburg Texas news” on the day Zangari’s body was discovered. In addition, Hazzard searched online for questions related to murder charges, including “how many years for first, second, and third-degree murders,” which further implicated him in the crime.

Sentencing and Impact on Family

During the sentencing hearing, Zangari’s brother delivered an emotional statement, speaking about the deep impact his sister’s death had on their family. He said, “Naasson didn’t just take a life. He destroyed futures.

He created a ripple effect of suffering that reaches further than he could ever understand.” He also pleaded with the court to recognize the value of Zangari’s life, calling her a daughter, a sister, a mother, and a light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Nancy Larson, also commented on the case, noting the relentless work of law enforcement that brought Hazzard’s actions to light. “The life sentence he will serve reflects the value and sanctity of this victim’s life,” Larson said. “We hope that this sentence helps her family in the healing process.”

Source