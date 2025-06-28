Crime

“Go get them gangster”: A mother who reportedly led her adolescent children to track down and murder a man they thought was pursuing them has been condemned

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Raeanna Ruiz, 35, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy, and aggravated battery for her involvement in the October 2023 shooting death of Santiago Roybal, 19. Ruiz, who drove her two teenage children to an apartment complex, was part of an act that led to the fatal shooting of Roybal, whom the family believed had been stalking them.

The Incident

The deadly shooting took place on October 18, 2023, when Ruiz drove her 15-year-old son, Christopher Barela, and 16-year-old daughter, Dylana Barela, to the apartment complex in Albuquerque. Surveillance footage showed Roybal running away from the white SUV driven by Ruiz. Dylana Barela was seen holding a firearm, and Christopher Barela was seen carrying a baseball bat.

As Roybal sought refuge inside the apartment, the door was shot at, and he was struck by gunfire, ultimately dying at the scene. The shooting continued even after the door was closed, with a female voice reportedly yelling “Shoot through the door.”

Roybal’s friend, who had let him into the apartment, was also shot, but he survived.

Motivation Behind the Shooting

In interviews with police, Dylana Barela claimed she believed Roybal had been stalking her for months, even looking through her bedroom window. The situation escalated when, on the day of the shooting, she spotted a man in their backyard and told her mother. Ruiz then allegedly encouraged her daughter to confront Roybal.

Dylana claimed that the original plan was not to kill Roybal, but to “beat him up” and perhaps “pistol whip him.” However, things took a deadly turn when Ruiz allegedly told Dylana to shoot Roybal.

Investigation and Arrest

Surveillance footage, which captured key details of the white SUV used in the shooting, led authorities to Ruiz, who was seen parking the SUV at a friend’s house and covering it with a tarp. Investigators tracked the vehicle through its distinctive features, including its rims, taillights, and dealership logo. Ruiz also reportedly discussed the incident with a friend on Facebook, asking for legal advice.

Charges Against Children

Both Dylana Barela and Christopher Barela have been charged with open murder and are currently being held at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Ruiz’s plea and conviction highlight the tragic consequences of an attempt at vigilantism gone horribly wrong. The case also sheds light on the involvement of her teenage children in the shooting, leading to their own legal battles.

