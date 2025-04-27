From Loud Music to Lethal Gunfire: How a Dental Visit Turned Deadly in Seconds

A tragic incident has unfolded in Wisconsin, where a woman has been charged after a dispute over loud music turned deadly. Keionna McGowan, 27, faces a second-degree reckless homicide charge for the fatal shooting of her neighbor, dentist Akintunde Bowden, 41. The case, full of emotional accounts and questions about what led to the deadly confrontation, has shocked the local community.

Wisconsin Woman Charged After Neighbor’s Death

What Happened?

On April 19, Brown Deer Police were called to an apartment complex after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, McGowan reportedly shouted, “Help! He’s in my house, number 207.” They found Bowden lying face down at the entrance of her apartment with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Despite their efforts to save him, he died at the scene.

McGowan’s Side of the Story

According to the criminal complaint reported by several media outlets, McGowan said she was inside her apartment listening to music when she heard loud banging on her door. She claimed to have seen a “large, intoxicated man” — Bowden — through the peephole. When he asked her to lower the volume, she agreed and closed the door.

However, McGowan alleged that Bowden came back and kicked her door. Fearing for her safety, she said she grabbed her gun and fired a shot when he appeared ready to kick the door again.

Bowden’s Fiancée Speaks Out

Bowden’s fiancée, Theresa Bell, told police that she and Bowden lived in the apartment below McGowan. She said she had been out at a concert with her mother when the incident happened. According to Bell, although their upstairs neighbor occasionally played music loudly, Bowden had never confronted her or shown anger, and previous interactions were always civil.

Remembering Dr. Bowden

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., where Bowden worked as a dentist, released a heartfelt statement mourning his loss. They described him as a compassionate leader whose contributions to the health and well-being of the community were “immeasurable.” His vibrant personality and dedication to his patients left a lasting impact.

Legal Proceedings

As of April 24, McGowan remained in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail with her bond set at $15,000. She is scheduled to appear in court again on May 5.

This heartbreaking incident has left many questioning how a simple dispute over noise could escalate to such a tragic end. While the legal process will uncover more details, the loss of Dr. Akintunde Bowden has left a deep hole in the hearts of his family, friends, patients, and the community he served with dedication. As the case moves forward, many will be watching closely to understand how a disagreement turned into a devastating tragedy.

SOURCE