“Exploited the trust of our uniforms”: Shooter impersonating a police officer is accused of killing a lawmaker and her husband, as well as another legislator and his wife

A deeply troubling and violent incident unfolded in Minnesota early Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were also shot but survived the attack. These shootings have shaken the state and prompted widespread concern over targeted political violence.

The Incident

The violence took place overnight at the homes of the two lawmakers, both members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL). According to authorities, the suspect involved in the shootings was impersonating a police officer to gain access to the homes.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Champlin Police Department responded to a shooting in Champlin, which is nearby Brooklyn Park, where the incident later escalated. The Brooklyn Park Police Department was alerted and began to check on Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband at their home.

When two officers arrived at the Hortmans’ home around 3:30 a.m., they discovered a police vehicle with emergency lights on in the driveway. They also saw someone who appeared to be a police officer at the door. The individual was wearing a police vest with a badge, taser, and other equipment.

Upon confronting the individual, the suspect immediately fired on the officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The suspect then retreated into the house and managed to escape through the back door, sparking a manhunt that continued throughout the morning.

Aftermath of the Attack

When police officers entered the home, they found Mark Hortman, believed to have been shot by the suspect. He was taken out of the house for first aid but was pronounced dead shortly after. A drone search later uncovered the body of Melissa Hortman.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times but survived and were rushed to surgery. Authorities have expressed cautious optimism that they will recover.

A List of Targets

After searching the suspect’s vehicle, law enforcement found a list of individuals, including the lawmakers who had been shot. This discovery led authorities to believe that there was likely only one suspect involved and that this individual had further plans to target others. The violence has been condemned by state officials, with Governor Tim Walz calling it “targeted political violence.”

Law Enforcement and Public Response

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state officials have condemned the “cowardly” actions of the suspect and assured the public that those responsible will be held accountable. Governor Walz stressed the commitment of Minnesota’s public officials to keeping residents informed and preventing similar incidents in the future.

Authorities also offered safety tips to citizens, advising that if anyone claims to be a police officer at your door, you should call 911 to confirm. Brooklyn Park police officers, along with their partner agencies, have been instructed to approach citizens in pairs or groups, not alone, to avoid impersonation.

A Continued Investigation

The manhunt for the suspect continued on Saturday, with a large police presence and SWAT teams searching nearby areas. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are focused on bringing the perpetrator to justice. Minnesota officials have pledged to ensure the safety of the public and the political community as they work to understand and prevent this type of violence.

Source