Constantly recorded’: Teacher and wife allegedly kept their children under surveillance and locked up for days at a time,’sometimes’ denying them food and bathroom access

KENNESAW, Ga. — Steven Griffin, 53, a former English teacher, and his wife Anissa Griffin, 53, were arrested last month on serious charges after police said they locked their children in bedrooms for days and sometimes denied them food.

Allegations Against the Griffins

According to Cobb County arrest warrants, the Griffins are charged with one count of eavesdropping–surveillance and four counts each of child cruelty in the second degree. The warrants reveal the couple recorded inside the bedrooms of their four teenage children for at least 17 months, from January 2024 to April 2025.

Their 18-year-old daughter told investigators she was locked in her room for “a month or two” and needed permission even to leave for the bathroom. She, along with her 14- and 15-year-old siblings, said cameras in their rooms made them feel uncomfortable, especially while changing clothes.

One son was reportedly confined to an unfinished basement without heat or air conditioning. He said he was sometimes denied permission to use the bathroom or eat, causing physical pain, and was locked in his room for up to five days.

The Griffins allegedly used door alarms to monitor when the children opened their bedroom doors.

Defense Statement

Both Steven and Anissa Griffin deny the allegations. Their attorneys said the warrants paint an “inaccurate and incomplete picture” and noted the Griffins have raised nine children—four biological and five adopted—and are “upstanding members of the community.”

School and Legal Updates

Steven Griffin resigned from his teaching position at North Cobb High School following his arrest. Cobb County Schools stated they expect high professional standards from all staff.

Both Griffins were released on $9,020 bond after spending about two days in custody.

SOURCE