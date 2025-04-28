Christmas Day Horror: Man Beats Victim for 20 Minutes – The Chilling Sentence He Received

A heartbreaking incident in New York has left a family grieving during what should have been a joyful time. A man has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison after his involvement in a brutal Christmas morning attack that eventually led to the death of a 50-year-old man. This tragic event has changed the lives of many forever, turning a season of celebration into one of sorrow.

What Happened on Christmas Morning?

On December 25, 2023, Rochester police officers responded to an emergency at the corner of Bay Street and Portland Avenue. They found Michael DiCesare suffering from severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away weeks later, on February 4, 2024.

The investigation revealed that two men, Guy Mustgray II and Brucewayne Beamon, robbed and beat DiCesare for nearly 18 minutes. The horrific attack was caught on video and showed shocking levels of violence.

The Brutal Beating Caught on Camera

Assistant District Attorney Aliyah Fowler described the disturbing details during court proceedings. She explained that the beating began with punches but escalated to even more brutal violence, including slashing DiCesare’s face with a box cutter and stomping on him. Shockingly, the attackers left the scene several times but kept returning to continue the assault.

The horrifying attack ended with Mustgray dumping a trash can over DiCesare’s bleeding body, leaving him helpless on the sidewalk on a freezing Christmas morning.

The Sentencing

Guy Mustgray II, aged 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Earlier, his co-defendant, Brucewayne Beamon, had been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

According to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, both men played a direct role in causing the victim’s death through their cruel actions.

Family’s Heartbreaking Statement

Before the sentencing, Michael DiCesare’s sister, Julie Arellano, wrote an emotional letter to the judge. She shared the deep pain her family feels over the loss and described how Mustgray’s actions continue to haunt them.

She wrote that Mustgray left her brother “lifeless, under a pile of trash on the side of a freezing cold street on Christmas morning and did nothing to help him.” Her words reflected a family broken by an act of unbelievable cruelty.

The family spent Christmas Day desperately searching for Michael. Two days later, they discovered he was in the hospital under the name “John Doe,” fighting for his life.

Julie described her brother as “funny, lighthearted, giving, enthusiastic, and caring,” and mentioned that he was a talented professional chef who had owned his own restaurants.

A Season Marked by Grief

What once was a season of happiness and togetherness has now become a painful reminder of loss for Michael DiCesare’s family. Christmas will never be the same again for them.

Julie’s letter captured their feelings perfectly, saying, “We are left with haunting images of the brutal way in which he was taken from us,” and explaining how their hearts are now filled with unimaginable grief every holiday season.

The tragic death of Michael DiCesare has not only taken away a beloved brother, friend, and talented chef but has also left a lasting scar on his family and the community. The sentences handed down to the attackers serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of violence. For DiCesare’s loved ones, the pain of that Christmas morning will remain a lifelong memory, turning what should have been a day of joy into an annual moment of heartbreak and reflection.

SOURCE