“BLAM, that boy down”: According to the authorities, the man boasted of creating a T-shirt to commemorate shooting his romantic rival

DAYTON, OH — A 27-year-old Ohio man, Jacob Brady, has been charged with assault and carrying a concealed weapon after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old man at a Dayton bar in a dispute over a woman. The shooting, which took place at Pat’s Bar in the early morning hours of June 22, has left the victim in critical condition.

The Incident

According to Dayton Police, Brady shot the victim after becoming enraged by the fact that the victim was dating a woman Brady had also shown interest in. Witnesses told authorities that the woman had rejected Brady’s advances. At the bar, Brady allegedly confronted the victim and, after a brief exchange, fired two rounds at him.

While police stated that Brady confessed to the crime, claiming it was in self-defense due to threats from the victim, witnesses at the scene contradicted this. They told police they did not hear any threats from the alleged victim. Security footage provided by the bartender reportedly showed Brady firing two rounds at the victim, confirming the shooting.

Victim’s Condition

After being shot, the victim took a ride-share to the hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition. The nature of his injuries has not been disclosed, but they are said to be serious.

Brady’s Arrest and Jailhouse Remarks

Brady was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail, where police say he exhibited reckless behavior following the incident. According to authorities, Brady was “laughing” about the shooting and bragging to other inmates, even saying, “I’m gonna put that on a t-shirt — ‘BLAM, that boy down.'” His actions in jail have been noted by investigators as showing a lack of remorse for the incident.

Legal Charges

Brady has been charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of probation violation. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Upcoming Court Date

Brady’s next court date is scheduled for July 3, where further proceedings will take place to determine the next steps in his case.

