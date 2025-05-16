At the age of 15, she was raped and stabbed 59 times; now, 43 years later, her killer is at last in prison

In a shocking case that went unsolved for more than 40 years, a 78-year-old man from Hawaii has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal rape and murder of a teenage girl in California. The breakthrough came decades later thanks to DNA evidence, helping bring justice to the victim’s family after years of waiting.

Teenager Killed in 1982

Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when she was murdered on September 2, 1982. She was last seen near a bus stop in Sunnyvale, California, after saying goodbye to her boyfriend. The next morning, her body was discovered behind a wall, naked and brutally attacked.

Authorities said she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 50 times. Her killer had left behind blood and bodily fluids at the scene, but the case remained unsolved for decades.

No Leads for 40 Years

Despite hard work by investigators over the years, there were no major leads in the case until 2019. At that time, Sunnyvale Detective Matt Hutchison got a tip that pointed to a group of brothers from Fresno, California. Further investigation led to Gary Ramirez being identified as a suspect in 2022.

DNA Breakthrough Solves Case

In April 2022, modern DNA testing confirmed that Ramirez was the likely source of the blood and fluids found at the crime scene. He was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in August 2022.

Ramirez had once lived in Fresno and served in the U.S. Air Force. After his arrest, he pleaded “no contest” to the murder charge in February 2025, which means he accepted the punishment without admitting guilt.

Life Sentence With Parole After 25 Years

On May 12, 2025, Ramirez was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Given his age, it’s unlikely he will ever be released.

Karen Stitt’s family attended the sentencing hearing. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “Over 40 years ago, Karen Stitt lost her life, but she was not forgotten. Thanks to a dedicated detective, a persistent prosecutor, and our Crime Lab, the person responsible is behind bars.”

A Case That Shows the Power of Modern Forensics

This case highlights how advances in DNA technology can help solve even the oldest of crimes. It also shows the importance of never giving up on justice, no matter how much time passes. The efforts of investigators and support from the Department of Justice played a big role in finally closing this heartbreaking case.

SOURCE