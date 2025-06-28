Amazing: Authorities claim a woman who stuffed the body of a stab victim in a futon has been apprehended across the Atlantic

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A 28-year-old woman, Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, has been arrested months after the body of Yuleisy Carolina Torrelles Martinez, 21, was found stuffed in a futon in her Philadelphia apartment. Sanchez-Reyes was arrested in Madrid, Spain, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, and will soon be extradited back to the United States to face murder charges.

Discovery of the Body

On April 5, Martinez’s friends reported not hearing from her for several days, prompting a police welfare check at her apartment on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue in northeast Philadelphia. Officers arrived to find Martinez’s body wrapped in a shower curtain inside a futon. She had multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso. The discovery led police to investigate her death as a homicide.

Suspect Identified

Just a week after the discovery of Martinez’s body, Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes was identified as the primary suspect. Police obtained an arrest warrant for her and began searching for her whereabouts. The U.S. Marshals Service eventually tracked Sanchez-Reyes to Madrid, Spain, where she was arrested and will now be extradited to the U.S. to face charges of murder.

Martinez’s Background

Martinez, originally from Puerto Rico, had been living in Philadelphia for less than a year. She worked as a waitress and had been starting a new chapter of her life when her tragic death occurred. Angel Cardona, a local business owner who knew Martinez, described her as a young woman just beginning her life. Cardona recalled that she had bought furniture for her apartment just a year ago, emphasizing the tragedy of her death at such a young age. “It’s very tragic and mind-blowing,” Cardona told WCAU. “She’s obviously a young lady, 21-years-old, just starting out in life. And it’s a shame.”

The Mystery of the Suspect’s Motive

It remains unclear how or if Sanchez-Reyes knew Martinez or why she would have targeted her. Police have not yet revealed the relationship between the two women. Additionally, it is unknown whether Sanchez-Reyes had ties to Spain or fled there for another reason. The investigation is ongoing.

Next Steps

Sanchez-Reyes will face extradition to the U.S. from Spain. Once back in the U.S., she is expected to face charges related to the murder of Martinez. The case continues to unfold as investigators search for more details on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, as well as the circumstances surrounding the murder.

