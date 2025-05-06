After a missing boy dies in an industrial estate fire, 14 children are arrested: “Very tragic.”

A tragic incident in Gateshead, a town near the River Tyne in eastern England, has left a community in deep shock. A 14-year-old boy named Layton Carr, who was reported missing, was found dead after a major fire broke out at an abandoned industrial park. The case has led to the arrest of 14 children, all between the ages of 11 and 14, on suspicion of manslaughter.

What Happened on the Day of the Fire?

On the evening of Friday, May 2, around 8 p.m., emergency services received a report about a fire near Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to put out the blaze quickly. Around the same time, police were looking for Layton Carr, who had been reported missing earlier that day.

Later that night, during a search of the burned-down building, police found a body believed to be that of Layton. The area had long been in poor condition, and locals say it was known for being unsafe, with many teens trespassing there.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following the discovery, police arrested 14 minors—eleven boys and three girls—on suspicion of manslaughter. According to Northumbria Police, all the children have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins called it a heartbreaking case. She said, “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with Layton’s family, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”

Locals Express Sadness and Concern

Residents near the industrial park told reporters that the place had become dangerous over time, and people had often warned that something bad might happen. One local person said, “It’s tragic and very sad. But it could have been avoided. Everyone knew kids were getting in there.”

School and Community Support

Layton’s school, where he was in Year 9, released a heartfelt statement. The headteacher, David Thompson, said, “Our school is heartbroken. Layton was a kind and valued student, and he will be deeply missed. We are doing everything we can to support our students and Layton’s family.”

The school has set up a memorial, and many classmates and neighbors have been laying flowers in front of a nearby bungalow to honour Layton.

Help for the Family

A friend of Layton’s mother has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses and other costs. The fundraiser has already collected over £113,557 by May 4. The support from the community has been overwhelming.

Police Appeal for Information

Northumbria Police have asked anyone who knows anything about the fire or the events leading up to it to get in touch through their website or social media.

This is a sad and emotional moment for the Gateshead community. A young life has been lost, and many questions remain. The incident highlights the importance of keeping abandoned places secure and ensuring that young people have safe spaces to spend time. As the police continue their investigation, Layton’s family and friends are left grieving a terrible loss. Let’s hope this tragedy brings changes that help prevent similar accidents in the future.

