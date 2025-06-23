After a car in a police pursuit struck her car head-on, a pregnant woman lost her unborn child in a crash that also killed her mother

Police are actively searching for a driver involved in a tragic head-on collision in Newcastle, Australia, that resulted in the death of a woman and her unborn child. The incident took place early on Sunday, June 22, around 2:40 a.m. local time, and authorities have launched an investigation into the events that led to the crash.

The Tragic Incident

According to a statement from the New South Wales Police Department, a police officer first noticed a Holden Commodore with an unauthorized license plate driving erratically. After the officer lost sight of the vehicle, another officer initiated a pursuit. However, the driver of the Commodore continued to drive dangerously, eventually crossing into the incorrect lane, where the car collided head-on with a Hyundai sedan.

The 55-year-old woman in the Hyundai, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, tragically died at the scene. Her 28-year-old pregnant daughter, who was driving the Hyundai, suffered leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Sadly, the daughter, who was 25 weeks pregnant, lost her unborn child as a result of the crash.

The Aftermath and Fleeing Suspects

In the Commodore, two passengers, both girls aged 15 and 17, were injured in the crash and are currently being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital. However, the driver of the Commodore and the driver’s side passenger fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Police believe that the driver is a male in his late teens with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance. The passenger is described as a 17-year-old girl. Authorities are making active efforts to locate both individuals, and they are urging anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Call for Information

New South Wales Police are asking the public for any information that could help locate the suspects. They are also encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured relevant footage to contact authorities.

This heartbreaking incident has left the family grieving the loss of both a mother and her unborn child. Police are continuing their efforts to find the individuals responsible for this tragic crash.

