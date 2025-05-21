According to reports, a French pizza chef is accused of killing a man before mutilating and cooking body parts in a pot of vegetables

BRASC, France — A shocking murder trial is underway in southern France, where former butcher and pizza chef Philippe Schneider, 69, stands accused of killing his reclusive neighbor, dismembering the body, and cooking parts of it to mask the smell.

Schneider allegedly killed Georges Meichler, 60, in February 2023 at Meichler’s isolated home in the village of Brasc. The gruesome case emerged after Schneider confessed to the killing, according to French media reports including Le Parisien and Le Figaro.

At the Rodez Assize Court on May 19, Schneider admitted to dismembering Meichler’s body, burning some organs, and even cooking limbs with vegetables in large pots—reportedly to hide the odor. He then scattered the ashes across the victim’s property after burning the head, hands, and feet.

The Crime and Confession

The trial revealed that Schneider, who moved to the region in 2019 and opened a pizzeria named Don Filiippo, planned to steal money and cannabis from Meichler’s home. The theft allegedly went wrong after Meichler was tied up, gagged, and beaten. Schneider claimed the victim suffocated.

Schneider said he waited three days after the death “to respect the transmigration of the soul” before dismembering the body. His defense lawyer described Schneider’s life at the time as troubled by alcohol and drug abuse, leading to the “completely crazy idea” to burglarize his neighbor, which ended in tragedy.

Other Suspects and Charges

Schneider is being tried alongside his partner, Nathalie Caboubassy, 45, who denies involvement, and a third suspect, gravedigger Loup Benrakia, who has also denied any role.

Schneider faces charges including kidnapping resulting in death, concealment of a corpse, and desecration of a body. Caboubassy and Benrakia are charged with complicity.

Reactions and Trial

In court, Schneider expressed remorse: “I have no words to express my guilt and my many regrets… This is an act of madness that should never have happened. I plead guilty to all charges against me.”

Lawyer Luc Abratkiewicz noted Schneider’s full responsibility, calling the crime “absurdity and horror.”

The victim’s family lawyer, Yannick Mamodabasse, described the events as “terrible” and acknowledged the ongoing pain for the family.

The trial is expected to conclude by May 22.

