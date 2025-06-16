Crime

A pregnant 22-year-old was shot in a sports bar. Her unborn baby died, and’reckless behavior’ with a gun could be to blame

by Clarke
Published On:
A 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot at a sports bar in Hoover, Alabama, resulting in the tragic death of her unborn child. The shooting occurred at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in the Tattersall Park Drive area on Saturday, June 14, just after 1:40 p.m., according to reports from ABC affiliate WBMA.

Incident Details

When Hoover Police arrived at the scene, they found the pregnant woman who had been shot in the abdomen. Authorities reported that she was immediately transported to a local hospital. Fortunately, the woman is expected to survive, but her unborn child did not survive the shooting, as confirmed by AL.com.

Lt. Daniel Lowe of the Hoover Police Department told AL.com that the suspect has been identified as a 36-year-old male, and preliminary details suggest that the shooting resulted from reckless behavior with a firearm on the part of the suspect. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday, June 16.

Suspect in Custody

While the suspect’s identity has not yet been released, Hoover Police confirmed that he is currently being held in the Hoover City Jail. Charges are pending as the investigation continues. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with Hoover Police on the case, and formal charges are expected to follow soon.

Public Response and Investigation

The Hoover Police Department has not provided immediate comment to PEOPLE as of Sunday, June 15, but they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of now, the suspect has been detained, and law enforcement officials are working toward bringing the case to court.

This incident has left the community shocked and saddened, especially considering the tragic loss of the unborn child. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and charges against the suspect are expected in the coming days.

