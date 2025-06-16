A peacekeeper at a ‘No Kings’ rally opens fire on an AR-15-wielding man, killing a ‘innocent bystander.’ Cops

A tragic shooting occurred on Saturday night during a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, which resulted in the death of an innocent bystander. The protest, which saw about 10,000 participants, was part of a nationwide movement opposing President Trump’s military parade and his policies.

The Shooting Incident

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the violence erupted shortly before 8 p.m. when shots rang out, sending the crowd into a state of panic. Demonstrators fled to nearby parking garages and businesses for safety. Officers responding to the scene found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, who had been shot. Despite efforts by first responders to save him, Ah Loo tragically died from his injuries.

Identifying the Suspect

Witnesses at the scene pointed out 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, a man dressed in black clothing and wearing a mask, who was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound. Nearby, police found an AR-15-style rifle that Gamboa was allegedly carrying.

According to police reports, two men wearing neon vests, identified as part of the event’s peacekeeping team, observed Gamboa’s suspicious actions. They had seen him move away from the crowd and behind a wall. The peacekeepers then allegedly witnessed Gamboa pull out the rifle from his backpack. When they ordered him to drop the weapon, he instead allegedly ran toward the crowd, holding the rifle in a firing position.

Confrontation and the Fatal Shot

As the situation escalated, one of the peacekeepers allegedly fired three shots, with one of the shots hitting Gamboa and another tragically hitting Ah Loo. According to police, Gamboa did not fire his weapon during the incident. The police report mentioned that investigators had not yet determined why Gamboa drew the rifle or why he ran from the peacekeepers when confronted.

Gamboa’s Legal Charges

As a result of the shooting, Arturo Gamboa is facing a murder charge, accused of showing a “depraved indifference to human life” and knowingly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death, ultimately leading to the death of an innocent bystander. The police emphasized that Gamboa’s actions were responsible for the tragic loss of life, even though he did not discharge his weapon.

Investigation and Community Response

Chief Brian Redd of the Salt Lake City Police stated, “Our detectives are now working to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident,” and he assured the community that law enforcement would work to prevent such an event from creating fear or unrest.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that disrupted a peaceful protest and resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

