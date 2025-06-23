Crime

A mass shooting near a veterans’ center in South Carolina left one person dead and at least nine injured: “Hundreds of people scattered.”

A tragic shooting during Juneteenth celebrations in Anderson County, South Carolina, left one person dead and nearly a dozen others injured. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 21, near the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, as chaos erupted following a street fight.

Details of the Shooting Incident

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), authorities responded to reports of “multiple people shot” at around 11:00 p.m. local time, just before the Juneteenth celebration ended. The shooting occurred near Scarborough Road, where a fight broke out, leading to gunfire. At least 10 people were shot, with one person tragically dying at the scene. A second victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, and eight others were taken to nearby hospitals, including those in Anderson and Greenville.

Officials described the scene as “chaotic,” with hundreds of people scattering in fear. Footage from the ACSO showed police cars stationed along a closed-off road, with shoes and debris scattered across the roadway, remnants of the panic that ensued.

Response and Investigation

More than 100 law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, firefighters, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the scene. Despite the shooting taking place near a Veterans of Foreign Wars post, officials clarified that the post had no affiliation with the Juneteenth event itself.

The suspect in the shooting has not yet been identified, and authorities have launched an active investigation. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has stated that detectives and deputies are continuing to gather information to determine the cause and motive behind the attack.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains active, and local law enforcement continues to work on identifying the shooter. The ACSO did not provide further updates on Sunday, June 22, but promised that more information would be released as the investigation progresses.

This tragic incident has marred what was meant to be a joyous occasion celebrating Juneteenth, leaving the community in shock and mourning. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

