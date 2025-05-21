Crime

A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend moments after sheriff’s deputies searched her residence – while seeking for him: Police

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. — Brandon Bell, 24, allegedly waited in the woods to ambush and fatally shoot his ex-girlfriend, Kayelyn Ford, 22, after sheriff’s deputies cleared her apartment of him earlier that day.

Incident Details

Ford called police early Monday morning fearing Bell was trying to enter her apartment with an old key. Deputies searched the apartment but did not find Bell and assured Ford the area was clear.

Despite this, Bell was reportedly hiding nearby in the woods. When Ford and a friend left the apartment, Bell emerged and shot Ford before turning the gun on himself.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Bell was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was not expected to survive.

Background and Legal History

Bell had a history of domestic violence allegations. In April, he was arrested following a physical altercation with another woman, who accused him of breaking a promise and becoming violent. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

At the time of the shooting, Ford had a protective order against Bell, barring him from coming within 100 yards of her.

Law Enforcement Statement

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. They urge anyone with information to come forward as the community mourns the tragic loss.

