A daycare worker admits to the manslaughter of a 14-month-old boy: reports

Kimberley Cookson, a 22-year-old nursery practitioner, has pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the tragic death of 14-month-old Noah Sibanda at Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, West Midlands. The incident occurred on December 9, 2022, and Cookson admitted to the charge on Tuesday, June 10.

The toddler, Noah Sibanda, tragically passed away following an incident at the nursery. In an earlier statement, Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Division, confirmed that charges had been authorized after reviewing the evidence provided by West Midlands Police. The case has been under investigation since the tragic death of the young child.

Additional Charges Against Nursery Owner and Company

Deborah Latewood, 54, the director and owner of Fairytales Day Nursery, has been charged with failing to comply with general duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. She pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Fairytales Nursery Limited, which has since ceased operations, is facing one count of corporate manslaughter and charges for failure to comply with the Health and Safety at Work Act. The company has also pleaded not guilty to the charges. Allegations against the nursery include failure to ensure children were put to sleep safely, inadequate staff training, and insufficient supervision of staff responsible for putting babies to sleep.

Aftermath and Suspension of Nursery’s Registration

Following the tragic death of Noah Sibanda, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) suspended the nursery’s registration, citing concerns that children may be at risk of harm.

The case is ongoing, and it is expected that Latewood and the nursery will likely face a trial in 2026, though the exact date remains uncertain, as stated by Judge Michael Chambers KC.

Bail and Sentencing

Both Cookson and Latewood were released on unconditional bail pending their next hearing, which is scheduled for December 5. Judge Chambers acknowledged Cookson’s guilty plea, stating she would receive appropriate credit for her courage in admitting her guilt. However, he also adjourned sentencing until the conclusion of the trial, allowing the judge to have all facts of the case at the time of sentencing.

The community remains shaken by the death of Noah Sibanda, and the case continues to develop as authorities proceed with the legal process.

