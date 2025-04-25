A 99-year-old family matriarch who fled Russia following World War II perished after being struck and killed by an allegedly unlicensed driver

A 99-year-old woman, who lived a long and inspiring life after surviving World War II, has died nearly two weeks after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Brooklyn, New York. Taibel Brod, a respected member of the Crown Heights community, passed away on April 20, 12 days after the tragic incident.

A Life of Strength and Survival

Taibel Brod was not just a longtime Crown Heights resident—she was a survivor, a volunteer, and a symbol of resilience. Born in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, she escaped Russia after World War II by using another person’s passport. Her journey took her through Poland and then to a displaced persons camp in Pocking, Germany. There, she met and married her husband, Chatzkel Brod, and gave birth to two daughters.

In 1951, Taibel and her family moved to the United States, where she built a life filled with faith, kindness, and community service.

The Tragic Accident

The incident happened on the evening of April 8, around 8:30 p.m., while Taibel was crossing Montgomery Street in Crown Heights. She was hit by a 2023 GMC Yukon SUV driven by 65-year-old Menachem Shagalow, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Shagalow was later charged with multiple offences, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, failure to exercise due care, and driving without a valid license. Taibel was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center and was initially listed in stable condition. Sadly, her health declined and she passed away on April 20.

A Life of Giving Back

Taibel was deeply involved in her community. Her children recall how she would walk every morning from Crown Heights to Brookdale Hospital to feed patients, a service she continued for over 50 years. Her son Yosef described her as a woman of “goodness and kindness” who was “very active in the community.”

“She was very independent and strong,” said her 38-year-old grandson, also named Yisroel. “She would take the bus on her own and stayed active until her last day.”

Her youngest son, Rabbi Yisroel Brod, said, “She welcomed people from around the world into her home. She had a heart full of love and kindness. This is a true tragedy.”

Dispute Over Her Age

The NYPD listed her age as 101, but her family believes she was 99. Because she escaped Russia using another person’s passport, her true birth date is uncertain. Regardless, her long life was filled with strength, compassion, and service.

The tragic death of Taibel Brod is not just a loss for her family but also for the entire Crown Heights community. From surviving wartime hardships to serving others for over five decades, she lived a life full of purpose, independence, and kindness.

Her story reminds us of the power of community, and the importance of taking care on the roads—especially when it comes to protecting our elders. Taibel’s legacy will live on through the lives she touched and the love she shared.

