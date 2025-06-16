A 70-year-old Florida man allegedly urinated on more than $10,000 worth of food at a Sam’s Club. Then he relaxed on the store patio furniture

A Florida man is facing legal trouble after he allegedly urinated on more than $10,000 worth of food at a Sam’s Club in Lady Lake, Florida, near Orlando. Patrick Francis Mitchell, 70, was arrested on June 4 and charged with criminal mischief resulting in over $1,000 in damages and disorderly conduct.

The Alleged Incident

According to Lake County public records, the incident occurred on May 30, when Mitchell was seen allegedly urinating in the aisle of the Sam’s Club store at approximately 9:49 a.m. A female customer witnessed the incident and captured photos of Mitchell’s actions with her cell phone. She showed the images to store employees, leading to an investigation.

Store CCTV footage later showed Mitchell allegedly walking up to two pallets, positioning himself in a way that appeared to be consistent with urinating. The footage also showed him wandering around the snack section and sitting on patio furniture for about 10 minutes before he paid for his items and left the store.

Contaminated Food and Damage

After the incident, store managers confirmed that urine was found on two pallets containing 188 cans of Vienna sausage and 345 cans of Spam. According to the court document, Sam’s Club employees were forced to discard the contaminated food, resulting in a total loss of $10,584.84 in goods.

The affidavit, filed in Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit Court on June 3, detailed how Mitchell’s personal information was eventually traced through his Sam’s Club membership portal, allowing police to identify him.

Legal Proceedings

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct during his court appearance on June 10. His next court date is scheduled for June 30, according to Lake County public records.

At the time of writing, PEOPLE reached out to both the Lady Lake Police Department and Mitchell’s attorney for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Public Reaction

The bizarre nature of the incident has generated significant public attention, with many expressing disbelief over the alleged actions. The incident highlights the potential consequences of actions that result in damages to businesses, even in seemingly odd circumstances.

SOURCE