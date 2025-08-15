5 Dead, Including 3 Children, Following Suspected Murder-Suicide Inside Oregon Home

A quiet community in southwestern Oregon is reeling after authorities discovered five people dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

According to the Oregon State Police, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Hussey Lane in Pickett Creek, near Grants Pass, on the morning of Monday, Aug. 11. A welfare check had been requested for Hannah Marie Behee, 42, after she “uncharacteristically” failed to show up for work.

When deputies arrived, they noticed “suspicious conditions” outside the property. Upon entering, they found five victims inside, all dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The deceased were identified as Hannah Behee, Chad Behee, 40, and three children — two boys, ages 11 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl. Authorities believe Chad Behee shot the other members of the household before taking his own life.

While state police did not officially identify the victims’ relationships, The Oregonian reported that Hannah and Chad were a couple who co-owned the property. A GoFundMe fundraiser launched by Hannah’s cousin, Michael Nadey, stated that the three children were Hannah’s. Nadey described the tragedy as leaving family and friends in “deep sorrow” and said the funds will go toward funeral expenses.

The incident has shaken the rural community, with neighbors and friends expressing grief over the loss. Authorities have not released additional details about the possible motive.

SOURCE