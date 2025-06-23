25-year-old woman Known as a “Cherished Mother” of two, she was shot dead inside a McDonald’s in Mississippi

A mother of two, Kianna Jackson, 25, tragically lost her life following a shooting inside a McDonald’s in Brandon, Mississippi, on Monday, June 16. The shooting, believed to be the result of a domestic dispute, occurred just before 7 p.m. local time at the fast-food restaurant on Stribling Lane, roughly 10 miles outside of Jackson.

The Tragic Incident

According to local news outlets WJTV and WAPT, the shooting was allegedly carried out by 27-year-old Jhonterryes Dampier, who opened fire inside the restaurant. Brandon Police Chief Joseph French confirmed that officers arrived at the scene to find Jackson dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Dampier, who also suffered a gunshot wound, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later on June 18.

Jackson and Dampier are believed to have shared two children together, aged 5 and 3. The tragedy unfolded in front of the young children, intensifying the heartbreak of the situation. Speaking to WJTV, Brandon Mayor Butch Lee described the incident as “horrible” and expressed the added sorrow of a domestic dispute turning deadly in front of children. “Our prayers go out to everyone connected to those involved,” he added.

Community Response and Fundraising

In the wake of Jackson’s death, her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and support her two children. The fundraising page described Jackson as a “cherished mother” and noted that she leaves behind a daughter, 5, and a son, 3. The page also highlighted that Jackson was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. As of Sunday, June 22, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $15,000 of its $22,000 goal.

The McDonald’s location where the shooting occurred has expressed deep sadness over the tragic event. In a statement provided to WJTV and WAPT, O’Ferrall Management Group, which operates the McDonald’s, said: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and loved ones. We’re providing support to our restaurant employees and will continue to assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.”

Law Enforcement’s Ongoing Investigation

The Brandon Police Department has not released further details about the incident. However, the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to understand the events that led to this devastating domestic shooting.

Domestic Violence Support

For those affected by domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 for support and guidance.

