13 bodies are found in a “spiral of uncontrolled violence,” and security guards who were abducted from a gold mine are found dead

Tragedy struck in northern Peru as 13 security guards were found dead a week after they were kidnapped while working at a major gold mine in the Pataz region. The area is currently facing a serious wave of violence linked to illegal mining operations.

A Deadly Mission

The guards were employees of La Poderosa, a large mining company operating in the area. They were sent into the mountains to confront illegal miners but were attacked and taken hostage. Over the week, the kidnappers sent threatening messages to the victims’ families, raising fears about the guards’ safety.

After days of search efforts, police teams recovered the bodies on Sunday. La Poderosa confirmed the grim news, stating the workers were killed by illegal miners in collaboration with organized criminal groups.

Region Plagued by Violence

The Pataz area has been under a state of emergency due to rising violence. Despite the presence of police and army forces, law and order have continued to decline.

La Poderosa reports that 39 of its workers have been killed by criminal gangs since the company began mining in the region in the 1980s.

Peru’s Interior Ministry says its special investigators are handling the case and added that officers are authorized to use firearms in high-risk situations.

A Father’s Grief

In the nearby city of Trujillo, family members waited in grief for the arrival of their loved ones’ bodies at the morgue.

Abraham Dominguez, whose son Alexander Dominguez was among the victims, said:

“We want justice. This cannot end here.”

Ongoing Threats in the Mining Sector

This is not the first time La Poderosa has been attacked. In December 2023, illegal miners armed with explosives and weapons stormed the site, killing nine people and injuring over 20 others. That attack also involved hostage-taking and heavy damage to the facility.

Following that assault, La Poderosa increased its security, but the latest incident shows how dangerous and out-of-control the situation has become.

Angela Grossheim, head of Peru’s national mining group SNMPE, said after the 2023 attack:

“Formal mining is under attack. Illegal mining has become the country’s top criminal activity—even worse than drug trafficking.”

Why Is This Happening?

Peru is one of the world’s leading gold and copper producers. However, illegal mining has grown rapidly due to high metal prices and easier extraction methods.

Although illegal mining is against the law, Peru has softened its stance and even offers some protections to miners while they await legalization. This loophole has allowed many criminal groups to thrive and control parts of the mining sector.

The heartbreaking deaths of these 13 security guards highlight the growing crisis in Peru’s mining areas. Families are mourning, and workers fear for their lives as organized crime tightens its grip on one of the world’s most important mining hubs. The government faces mounting pressure to bring justice and restore safety to a region that has seen too much bloodshed.

SOURCE