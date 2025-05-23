She was missing for days—then police discovered a burn barrel, and a chilling story began to unfold

Florence, Alabama – A shocking murder case has emerged from Alabama, where a 28-year-old man, Logan Rogers, is accused of intentionally striking a woman with her own car, killing her, and later burning her remains at his home.

The remains, believed to be that of 38-year-old Autumn Strickland, were found in a burn barrel on Rogers’ property in Florence on Tuesday, May 20, during the execution of a search warrant.

Victim Went Missing Days Before Discovery

Strickland, a mother of one, was reported missing on May 18, just a day after she was last seen on video walking near the Stricklin Hotel in downtown Florence around 1.5 miles from the crime scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Strickland may have had a condition affecting her judgment, although no details were given.

Investigators believe that Rogers, who did not know Strickland, was driving her 2012 Kia Soul when he allegedly struck her twice, in what police call a deliberate act.

Attack Captured on Video

Florence Police Department Officer Joshua Meza confirmed that video evidence shows Rogers hitting Strickland intentionally with her own car.

“Video evidence supports that Logan Rogers struck the victim twice and that this act was intentional due to the location and manner in which it was carried out,” the criminal complaint stated.

After the incident, Rogers allegedly abandoned Strickland’s vehicle on Helton Drive, about 1.5 miles from the hotel, and then returned later with his truck, picked up the body, and took it back to his house.

Body Found in Burn Barrel

During the search of Rogers’ residence on May 20, police discovered human remains in a burn barrel, believed to be Strickland’s.

“I believe that this body was returned to his residence and recovered by law enforcement,” Officer Meza said. He also confirmed there had been fire activity on the property.

As forensic analysis is still pending, police have not yet confirmed the identity of the remains 100%, but all evidence points to Strickland.

Murder Charges Filed

Rogers was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder after the remains were found. He is currently being held without bail at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.

The case has stunned the local community, particularly because Rogers and Strickland were complete strangers.

This case has shocked Florence, Alabama, and serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking even in familiar surroundings. As police continue their investigation and await forensic results, the community is mourning the tragic loss of a young mother whose life ended in a horrific and senseless act. The legal process will now move forward as the accused faces serious consequences for the crime.

