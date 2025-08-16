We Dare You to Say These 11 Minnesota Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Minnesota is home to some pretty unique place names, many of which are tricky to pronounce—even for locals. If you think you can nail them all, we’re betting you can’t. Here’s a list of 11 Minnesota locations that are bound to stump you!

1. Shakopee

Pronunciation: SHAH-ko-pee

A city located southwest of Minneapolis, this one trips up even the best of us!

2. Minneiska

Pronunciation: MIN-nee-ess-kah

This small town near the Mississippi River often causes confusion with its long vowels and unique rhythm.

3. Eyota

Pronunciation: EYE-oh-tah

It might look like “Ay-ota,” but it’s actually pronounced with an “I” sound at the start!

4. Mankato

Pronunciation: MAN-kay-toh

Despite its common use, many outsiders mispronounce this southern Minnesota city.

5. Luverne

Pronunciation: LOO-vern

While it might look like “Loo-vern” (rhyming with “burn”), it’s actually LOO-vern, so make sure to emphasize the “oo.”

6. Waconia

Pronunciation: Wah-KOH-nee-uh

This lovely town can trip up even native Minnesotans if they haven’t said it in a while.

7. Pipestone

Pronunciation: PIPE-stone

A straightforward name that still manages to confuse those new to the area, especially due to its association with the famous quarries.

8. Zumbrota

Pronunciation: ZUM-bro-tah

It sounds simple enough but try saying it quickly—you might stumble!

9. Itasca

Pronunciation: Eye-TASS-kah

Famous for Itasca State Park, this one stumps visitors trying to say it with a soft “I.”

10. Sauk Rapids

Pronunciation: SOK RAP-ids

Despite the name “Sauk,” the pronunciation has no “S” at the start of the second word, making it “Sok.”

11. Chaska

Pronunciation: CHASS-kuh

This Twin Cities suburb might look like “Chah-ska,” but locals pronounce it like “Chass-kuh.”

Think you’ve nailed all of them? Give it a try! (But don’t feel bad if you didn’t—it’s a Minnesota thing!)

