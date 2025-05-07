Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Tennessee

If you like knives—whether for collection, work, or outdoor use—understanding Tennessee’s knife laws is very important. This guide will help you learn how to legally carry and use knives in Tennessee while avoiding trouble.

Understanding Tennessee’s Knife Laws

Tennessee has statewide rules for knives, covering ownership, carrying, and use. Over the years, the laws have changed to give people more freedom. However, there are still rules you must follow, especially in sensitive areas like schools.

Important Definitions to Know

Tennessee law (Statute 39-17-1301) explains key terms like “knife” and “switchblade.” These legal terms help both law enforcement and the public understand which items are covered by the law.

General Knife Law Overview

Tennessee allows people to own and carry all types of knives. There are no specific bans on blade size or knife type, which means you can legally own everything from small folding knives to large fixed-blade or automatic knives. However, it’s still your responsibility to carry them safely and within legal limits.

Legal Knife Ownership in Tennessee

What Knives Can You Own?

Tennessee does not ban any knife types. You can own:

Pocket knives

Fixed-blade knives

Bowie knives

Switchblades and automatic knives

There is also no legal blade length limit.

Who Can Own Knives?

Any adult in Tennessee can legally own knives, with only a few restrictions related to location and intent.

Carrying Knives in Tennessee: Rules and Limits

While Tennessee is very open about knife ownership, where and how you carry a knife matters.

Places You Cannot Carry Knives

Schools: Carrying any knife on school property is strictly banned.

Government buildings or courthouses may also have their own restrictions.

Intent Matters

If you’re carrying a knife with the intent to use it as a weapon, the law becomes stricter. Even a legal knife can become illegal if your intent is unlawful.

Serious Penalties for Breaking Knife Laws

What Happens If You Break the Rules?

Violating knife laws in Tennessee can lead to serious punishment, especially in protected areas like schools.

Carrying a knife on school property: Class E felony

Punishment: Up to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to $6,000

Legal Defenses

There are some exceptions. For example, carrying a knife for an approved school activity may be allowed. But you must clearly show your reason and possibly get prior approval.

Knife Law Updates and Changes

Key Changes Over the Years

Tennessee made a big change in 2014 by removing the ban on switchblades, giving people more freedom to choose the knives they want. These changes show the state’s efforts to support personal rights while maintaining safety.

Same Rules Across the State

Uniform Statewide Law

Tennessee follows a statewide rule (Statute 39-17-1314) for knife laws. This means local cities or counties cannot make their own separate knife laws.

So, no matter where you are in Tennessee—Nashville, Memphis, or a small town—the same knife laws apply.

Practical Tips for Knife Owners in Tennessee

Know where you’re going: Avoid carrying knives in schools or other restricted areas.

Understand your intent: Carrying a knife for utility is fine, but using or planning to use it as a weapon is illegal.

Stay informed: Laws can change. Check with local police or legal experts if unsure.

Use responsibly: Whether you’re a collector, camper, or craftsman—safety comes first.

Tennessee has some of the most knife-friendly laws in the U.S. You can own and carry most types of knives legally. But with this freedom comes the need for responsible use.

Always follow the rules, especially around schools and public spaces, to avoid legal trouble. Knowing your rights—and limits—will help you enjoy your knives safely and legally in Tennessee.

SOURCE