The Very Simple Reason Why Minnesota Doesn’t Do Daylight Saving Time (Along with THIS State)

Every year, most Americans change their clocks twice — moving forward in spring and back in fall — for Daylight Saving Time. But not everyone takes part in this tradition. Minnesota, along with one other U.S. state, does not follow the practice, and the reason is more straightforward than you might expect.

What Is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving clocks forward by one hour in spring to get more daylight in the evening, and then back again in fall. The goal is to make better use of natural light and potentially save energy.

Minnesota’s Stance on Daylight Saving Time

Minnesota has passed legislation to stay on standard time year-round, meaning residents don’t have to deal with the twice-a-year clock changes. While many states have discussed making similar moves, Minnesota decided it made more sense to keep a consistent time schedule instead of switching back and forth.

The Other State That Doesn’t Change Clocks

Minnesota isn’t alone in avoiding Daylight Saving Time. Hawaii also stays on standard time all year. Because Hawaii is closer to the equator, the amount of daylight doesn’t change much through the seasons, so there’s no real benefit to shifting the clocks.

Why Some States Want to End DST

Supporters of staying on one time year-round say that avoiding clock changes can improve sleep patterns, reduce accidents, and make daily life less stressful. Critics of DST also argue that energy savings are minimal today compared to when the system was introduced over a century ago.

Federal Rules Still Apply

Even if a state decides to stick to standard time all year, there’s one catch: under federal law, states can choose to opt out of Daylight Saving Time, but they cannot stay on daylight time year-round without Congress changing the law. This is why states like Minnesota and Hawaii remain on standard time.

For now, if you live in Minnesota or Hawaii, you can put away your reminders to “spring forward” or “fall back.” The rest of the country, however, will still be adjusting their clocks twice a year — at least until the rules change at the national level.

