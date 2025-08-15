11 Alaska Town Names That’ll Make Your GPS Have an Existential Crisis

Alaska is wild, remote, and rugged—and that’s just the terrain. The town names? Even more confusing. From Native Alaskan roots to long, tongue-twisting words and places that sound made up, Alaska’s geography is a challenge not just for visitors, but for your GPS too. Here are 11 town names in Alaska that’ll definitely make your map app freeze, buffer, or straight-up give up.

1. Unalaska

No, this isn’t some anti-Alaska protest—it’s a real place. Unalaska is a town in the Aleutian Islands, and yes, it’s part of Alaska. The name comes from the Aleut word “Ounalashka,” meaning “near the peninsula.” Don’t let the name fool you; it’s about as Alaskan as it gets.

2. Egegik

Say it out loud—bet you’re not sure if you’re getting it right. It’s pronounced “EE-gee-gik,” and it’s a small fishing town near Bristol Bay. Your GPS might try to guess it phonetically, but it’ll probably fail.

3. Nikolski

Located on Umnak Island, Nikolski is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the world. The pronunciation is fairly straightforward—“nih-KOHL-skee”—but your GPS might still struggle to find it, especially since it’s nearly off the grid.

4. Kaktovik

This tiny town on Barter Island above the Arctic Circle is pronounced “kak-TOH-vik.” It’s remote, cold, and known for polar bear sightings. Most GPS systems may not know whether to reroute or just give up.

5. Qagan Tayagungin

Try spelling that into Google Maps without autocorrect breaking. This Aleut name refers to the Native village council in Sand Point, Alaska. The town itself is small, but the name is a mouthful.

6. Chickaloon

It sounds like a cartoon character, but Chickaloon is a real place northeast of Anchorage. It’s fun to say (“CHICK-a-loon”) and even more fun to try to explain to someone without sounding like you’re making it up.

7. Nenana

This town’s name repeats itself in a rhythmic way—“nuh-NA-nuh.” Located in the Interior region, Nenana is famous for its annual Ice Classic, where people bet on when the river ice will break.

8. Tanana

Similar to Nenana, but not the same. It’s pronounced “TAN-uh-naw” and located along the Yukon River. You’ll likely need to manually type this one into your GPS—if you even have a signal.

9. Koyukuk

This village in western Alaska is hard to pronounce and even harder to reach. It’s “KOY-yuh-kuk.” Most digital maps don’t even know what roads (or rivers) can get you there.

10. Shungnak

It’s real, it’s remote, and your GPS will panic trying to pronounce it. Shungnak (“SHUNG-nack”) is a small village in the Northwest Arctic Borough with deep Native roots.

11. Tatitlek

Located in Prince William Sound, Tatitlek is pronounced “TAT-it-lek.” It’s only accessible by boat or plane—so even if your GPS gets the name right, it won’t know how to get you there.

Alaska’s place names are as unique and wild as the land itself. With deep Native Alaskan roots, remote locations, and names that defy phonetic expectations, even the smartest GPS will struggle to keep up. Whether you’re a curious traveler or an adventurous local, these names are part of what makes Alaska unforgettable—and sometimes unpronounceable.

