License Renewal for Seniors in Utah: What You Need to Know

Eight-Year Validity: Utah driver’s licenses are valid for eight years, regardless of age. Seniors, like all drivers, can renew their license as early as six months before the expiration date.

Utah driver’s licenses are valid for eight years, regardless of age. Seniors, like all drivers, can renew their license as early as six months before the expiration date. Renewal Methods: Seniors can renew their licenses in person or online, provided they meet eligibility requirements. An appointment is required for in-person renewals.

Special Requirements for Seniors (65+)

Vision Test: All drivers aged 65 and older must pass a vision screening at every renewal. You must demonstrate corrected 20/40 vision and at least 90 degrees of peripheral vision in one eye. If you don’t meet these standards, a Certificate of Visual Examination from an eye doctor is required.

All drivers aged 65 and older must pass a vision screening at every renewal. You must demonstrate corrected 20/40 vision and at least 90 degrees of peripheral vision in one eye. If you don’t meet these standards, a Certificate of Visual Examination from an eye doctor is required. Medical Questionnaire: Seniors must complete a medical questionnaire during the renewal process.

Seniors must complete a medical questionnaire during the renewal process. No Automatic Written or Road Test: Seniors are not required to take a written or road test unless their license has been expired for more than six months, they have more than six citations in eight years, or their license has been suspended or revoked.

Possible License Restrictions

Utah may impose certain restrictions to ensure senior drivers’ safety. Common restrictions include:

Requiring corrective lenses while driving

Limiting driving to daylight hours

Restricting speed (e.g., not exceeding 40 mph)

Requiring use of an automatic transmission or special aids

Any restrictions will be clearly marked on the license. Violating these restrictions can result in suspension or revocation of driving privileges.

Fees

Renewal Fee: The standard renewal fee is $257. The fee increased when the renewal period was extended to eight years.

Reporting Unsafe Drivers

If a senior’s physical, mental, or emotional condition may impair safe driving, concerned individuals can file an unsafe driver report with the Utah Department of Public Safety. The department may require a medical or driving evaluation based on the report.

Additional Support

Seniors and their families can seek independent driving assessments from clinics or occupational therapists specializing in senior driving safety, though these are not affiliated with the DMV and are not required for renewal.



Seniors in Utah must renew their driver’s licenses every eight years, pass a vision test at each renewal, and may be subject to driving restrictions for safety. No automatic written or road test is required unless there are specific risk factors. Renewal can be done online or in person with an appointment, and the current fee is $25.

SOURCE