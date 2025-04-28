Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Wisconsin? Here’s What the Law Says

Across many neighborhoods, it’s not uncommon to see dogs suffering, tied to trees or posts, shivering in the cold or panting in the heat. Many people report these sad sights, but often, the police can’t act because the law doesn’t clearly protect these animals. Now, a new law aims to change that. Let’s take a simple look at SB 675 and AB 760, two important bills that aim to create better shelter and care standards for dogs in Wisconsin.

What Are SB 675 and AB 760 About?

On January 9, 2020, Wisconsin Senators Smith, Hansen, Carpenter, Risser, and Larson introduced Senate Bill 675 (SB 675). This bill sets clear rules for how dogs should be tethered, sheltered, and transported. A few days later, on January 21, 2020, the companion bill Assembly Bill 760 (AB 760) was introduced by several state representatives.

Both bills aim to create better protection for dogs and make it easier for law enforcement officers to act against animal cruelty. Today, even though farm animals and commercially bred dogs have strong legal protections, family pets are often left out. These new bills want to fix that.

Why Are These Laws Important?

Tethered or chained dogs are at a high risk of:

Developing aggressive and anti-social behavior

Getting tangled in chains

Suffering from dehydration, starvation, heatstroke, frostbite, and diseases

Being attacked by other animals or facing serious injuries

At present, many cases go unresolved simply because the law doesn’t set clear rules for pet owners. Extending proper shelter and tethering laws to pets will protect them from harm and suffering, while also making neighborhoods safer.

What Will SB 675 and AB 760 Change?

If passed, these bills would introduce the following important rules:

No tethering during extreme weather: Owners cannot chain their dogs outside in extreme heat, cold, rain, or unsafe conditions.

Owners cannot chain their dogs outside in extreme heat, cold, rain, or unsafe conditions. Tethering time limit: Dogs cannot be tethered outside for more than 10 hours within any 24-hour period .

Dogs cannot be tethered outside for more than . Proper shelter requirements: Shelters must be big enough for the dog, built properly, and kept clean. They must provide shade and protect the dog from bad weather.

Shelters must be big enough for the dog, built properly, and kept clean. They must provide shade and protect the dog from bad weather. Regulating treadmill and training devices: Using treadmills or similar training devices on dogs will have specific rules.

Using treadmills or similar training devices on dogs will have specific rules. Safer transport rules: If a dog is transported in the back of a pickup truck, it must be restrained safely so it cannot jump or fall.

If a dog is transported in the back of a pickup truck, it must be restrained safely so it cannot jump or fall. Protection in vehicles: Owners cannot leave dogs unattended in vehicles under life-threatening conditions like extreme heat or cold.

These changes will allow law enforcement officers to take quick and clear action against those who mistreat dogs.

What Stage Are the Bills At?

SB 675 has been sent to the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions.

has been sent to the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions. AB 760 has been referred to the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform.

The bills are currently under review, and if passed, they will become part of Wisconsin law.

Wisconsin’s new proposed laws, SB 675 and AB 760, show that protecting animals is a serious concern. Dogs are family, and they deserve safety, shelter, and proper care. By setting clear rules for tethering, shelter, and transportation, these bills aim to prevent cruelty and make it easier for authorities to act when needed. Every dog deserves to live without fear, hunger, or suffering — and these laws bring us a step closer to that dream.

