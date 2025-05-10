Connecticut Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of 2025, Connecticut law continues to permit right turns on red at most intersections, but with specific requirements and exceptions:

Mandatory Stop: Drivers must come to a complete stop before the crosswalk or intersection when facing a steady red signal.

The driver must yield the right-of-way to: Prohibited by Sign: If there is a sign approved by the Office of the State Traffic Administration prohibiting right turns on red at that location, the turn is not allowed.

Key Points for 2025

No Change to Basic Rule: The right turn on red rule remains essentially unchanged from previous years: stop, yield, and only turn if not prohibited by signage.

Recent legislative proposals and traffic safety campaigns have emphasized strict yielding to pedestrians, reflecting an ongoing focus on pedestrian safety at intersections. No Left on Red: Connecticut continues to prohibit left turns on red from either one-way or two-way streets, regardless of signage, unlike some other states.

How to Comply

Approach the intersection and stop fully at the red light. Check for posted signs-look for “No Turn on Red” indicators. Yield to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any vehicles with the right-of-way. Proceed with the right turn only if it is safe and legal to do so.

Summary Table

Action Allowed? Notes Right turn on red Yes, after full stop Unless prohibited by sign Must yield to pedestrians Yes Always required Must yield to other vehicles Yes Always required Left turn on red No Prohibited statewide Right turn on red if signed No If “No Turn on Red” sign is present



Connecticut drivers may turn right on red after stopping and yielding, unless a posted sign prohibits it. There are no changes to this rule in 2025, but enforcement and public awareness around pedestrian safety remain a priority. Left turns on red remain illegal in all circumstances.

