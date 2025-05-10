Connecticut Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of 2025, Connecticut law continues to permit right turns on red at most intersections, but with specific requirements and exceptions:
- Mandatory Stop: Drivers must come to a complete stop before the crosswalk or intersection when facing a steady red signal.
- Permitted Right Turn: After stopping, a driver in the travel lane nearest the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway may cautiously enter the intersection to make a right turn onto a two-way street or another one-way street going to the right, unless a posted sign prohibits this movement.
- Yielding Requirements: The driver must yield the right-of-way to:
- Pedestrians within an adjacent crosswalk
- Other vehicles lawfully using the intersection
- Prohibited by Sign: If there is a sign approved by the Office of the State Traffic Administration prohibiting right turns on red at that location, the turn is not allowed.
Key Points for 2025
- No Change to Basic Rule: The right turn on red rule remains essentially unchanged from previous years: stop, yield, and only turn if not prohibited by signage.
- Pedestrian Safety Emphasis: Recent legislative proposals and traffic safety campaigns have emphasized strict yielding to pedestrians, reflecting an ongoing focus on pedestrian safety at intersections.
- No Left on Red: Connecticut continues to prohibit left turns on red from either one-way or two-way streets, regardless of signage, unlike some other states.
How to Comply
- Approach the intersection and stop fully at the red light.
- Check for posted signs-look for “No Turn on Red” indicators.
- Yield to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any vehicles with the right-of-way.
- Proceed with the right turn only if it is safe and legal to do so.
Summary Table
|Action
|Allowed?
|Notes
|Right turn on red
|Yes, after full stop
|Unless prohibited by sign
|Must yield to pedestrians
|Yes
|Always required
|Must yield to other vehicles
|Yes
|Always required
|Left turn on red
|No
|Prohibited statewide
|Right turn on red if signed
|No
|If “No Turn on Red” sign is present
Connecticut drivers may turn right on red after stopping and yielding, unless a posted sign prohibits it. There are no changes to this rule in 2025, but enforcement and public awareness around pedestrian safety remain a priority. Left turns on red remain illegal in all circumstances.