Two Juveniles Arrested After Shooting in Summerville Neighborhood

Dorchester County, S.C. – Authorities have arrested two juveniles in connection with a shooting that took place on April 27 in a Summerville neighborhood.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the shooting arrived at the Dorchester County Fire Rescue Station on W. Fifth North Street, asking for help. Deputies later confirmed that the actual shooting happened on Renau Street, Summerville.

Suspects Identified as 12-Year-Old and 16-Year-Old

After speaking with witnesses, investigators identified the suspects as two juveniles, aged 12 and 16. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old was the shooter.

He now faces several serious charges, including:

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Unlawful possession of a pistol

Pointing and presenting a firearm

The 16-year-old was arrested for:

Accessory after the fact to a felony

Unlawful possession of a pistol

Authorities Promise Full Legal Action

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office stated that they are working closely with the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office to make sure the case is taken seriously and that those involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

A shooting involving children as young as 12 years old has shocked the Summerville community. Authorities acted quickly to arrest both juveniles and are committed to pursuing justice. The case highlights growing concerns about youth violence and gun access. Investigations are still ongoing, and more updates may follow as legal proceedings continue.

SOURCE