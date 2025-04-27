These Aren’t Just Bookstores – They’re Revolutionizing Lowcountry Literacy With Radical Inclusion!

The Lowcountry is known for its rich literary tradition, and two independent bookstores—Itinerant Literate Bookstop in North Charleston and Main Street Reads in Summerville—stand out as more than just places to buy books. They have become vibrant community hubs, dedicated to fostering inclusion, diversity, and local connection.

Itinerant Literate Bookstop: A Hub of Diversity and Social Justice

Itinerant Literate Bookstop, founded by Christen Thompson and Julia Turner, began as a pop-up and a bookmobile. Their vision, born from their backgrounds in publishing, was to fill a gap in Charleston’s independent bookstore scene. Today, their flagship location in Park Circle is a welcoming space where diversity is at the heart of everything they do.

The store’s shelves are thoughtfully curated, with a strong emphasis on books by marginalized authors and titles focusing on social justice themes. A standout feature of the store is its extensive children’s section, which offers a wide range of diverse books for all ages. This ensures that young readers can find stories where they see themselves reflected. The store also hosts creative events, such as “blind date with a book”, and regularly rotates thematic displays to keep things dynamic and engaging for all visitors.

But Itinerant Literate’s impact doesn’t stop at the door. The store actively partners with local initiatives like the Diverse Books Project and Read in Color Charleston to increase access to inclusive literature in the region. Through these programs, the store helps distribute thousands of diverse books to local families, promoting empathy and cultural understanding.

The store’s approach to bookselling is intentionally disruptive, breaking down barriers and making literature accessible to everyone. One reviewer described the staff’s warmth and commitment to diverse stories as making every visit special, reinforcing the store’s role as an essential part of the community.

Main Street Reads: A Literary Haven for All

In Summerville, Main Street Reads, owned by Shari Stauch, has become a beloved literary space since its opening. Stauch, a writer and entrepreneur, wanted to create a bookstore that not only offered great books but also provided a place for everyone to feel welcome.

From its grand opening, Main Street Reads has served as a community gathering point. It is celebrated for its inclusive atmosphere, where local authors and artists are showcased, and a wide range of ideas are embraced. Stauch’s vision was to create a space where people could come together—whether they were browsing the shelves, attending an author signing, or joining one of the many book clubs hosted by the store.

Main Street Reads is also known for its diverse programming, which includes book clubs for all ages and genres, author talks, creative workshops, and much more. Stauch’s commitment to diversity and community is evident in everything the store does. She ensures that the store’s inventory and events reflect a variety of voices and experiences, making it a truly inclusive space for everyone.

As one local author put it, Main Street Reads is a place where “strangers become friends,” families bond over books, and the community gathers to celebrate the written word. Stauch’s leadership and her passion for books and people have made Main Street Reads a cornerstone of the Summerville community.

Two Bookstores, One Mission: Inclusion and Community Engagement

Both Itinerant Literate Bookstop and Main Street Reads go beyond selling books—they are champions of inclusion, diversity, and community engagement. Through their carefully curated selections, dynamic programming, and commitment to representing all voices, these bookstores set the standard for what independent bookstores can and should be.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these bookstores offer more than just books—they offer a sense of belonging, a space to connect, and an opportunity to engage with the world through literature. In a time when community connections are more important than ever, Itinerant Literate Bookstop and Main Street Reads serve as shining examples of how independent bookstores can make a real difference in their communities.

