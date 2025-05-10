The Charleston Greek Festival is back and honors 54 years of fun and culture

CHARLESTON, S.C. – One of Charleston’s most beloved cultural events is back! The Charleston Greek Festival, a tradition that began in 1970, is returning for its 54th year and promises three days of vibrant celebration, delicious food, and lively entertainment.

A Celebration of Greek Heritage

Known as the oldest festival in Charleston and the third largest in the Lowcountry, the Charleston Greek Festival draws more than 35,000 visitors each year. The event takes place at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, located at 30 Race Street in downtown Charleston.

Guests can enjoy a true taste of Greek culture, with:

Authentic Greek food and wine

Live Greek music

Traditional Greek dancing

It’s a family-friendly event that brings the community together through heritage and hospitality.

Festival Dates, Times, and Admission

The festival will run for three days, from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11. Here are the event timings:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A special church service will also be held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for those who wish to participate.

Entry Fees:

General Admission: $5

$5 Seniors & Students: $3

$3 Children (12 and under) & Veterans: Free

Please note that dogs are not allowed, unless they are service animals.

Parking and Transportation

Free parking is available at the Citadel Football Stadium, and shuttle service will be provided by Coastal Limo for the convenience of all guests.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Greek culture or just looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Charleston Greek Festival offers an unforgettable experience filled with flavours, music, and tradition. Come join the celebration and be a part of one of Charleston’s most loved annual events.

SOURCE