Record-Breaking 15K Foodies Flock to Black Food Truck Festival

Ladson, South Carolina, was filled with lively energy this weekend as around 15,000 people gathered at the Exchange Park to enjoy the annual Black Food Truck Festival. With a celebration of food, music, and culture, the event brought together families, friends, and food lovers from all over the region.

A Delicious Weekend Kicks Off in Style

The festivities began with the “Rhythms & Booze” Opening Soiree at the International African American Museum, setting the tone for a weekend of celebration. As the weekend continued, the focus shifted to the food trucks and vibrant outdoor activities at Exchange Park.

Festival founder Marcus Hammond said the event featured between 45 and 50 vendors offering a wide range of delights—from fresh seafood and mouthwatering desserts to fashion and accessories.

Celebrating Food, Music, and Community

The Black Food Truck Festival first started three and a half years ago after the pandemic, and each year, organizers have worked hard to blend food, music, and culture into a celebration that everyone can enjoy.

“The entertainment is top notch,” said Hammond. “We always find the best bands from the region, locally and nearby. People love the Kids’ Zone too. It’s great because families can come out, bring their kids, and there’s truly something for everyone. That’s the best part about it.”

The festival is designed to be multi-generational, ensuring that people of all ages can make memories, enjoy great food, and return year after year.

More Than Just Food: Nighttime Fun and Future Dreams

Aside from the daytime festivities, the Black Food Truck Festival also hosted exciting after-parties like “Trappyoke” and “AfroChuck,” keeping the celebration going late into the night for those who wanted even more fun.

“We really just wanted to celebrate the culture in a major, major way here in Charleston,” said Hammond. “Charleston is known around the world for its hospitality, tourism, and amazing cuisine, and Black people are a huge part of that story. We want to celebrate that with the community and with the world.”

Looking ahead, Hammond dreams of expanding the festival’s impact even further. He hopes to launch a culinary bootcamp for kids to teach them about cooking and the culture behind the food. He welcomes support and partnerships from anyone interested in making that vision a reality.

The Black Food Truck Festival has quickly grown into one of Charleston’s most beloved cultural events. By blending food, music, family fun, and community pride, the festival honors the important role of Black culture in Charleston’s history and future. With exciting plans ahead, including programs for the next generation, the festival is set to continue delighting visitors for years to come. Charleston truly knows how to celebrate in style—and the Black Food Truck Festival is proof of that.

