North Charleston Arts Fest 2025 Showcases Incredible Local Talent

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — For five exciting days, the city of North Charleston came alive with music, dance, art, and creativity during the annual North Charleston Arts Fest, held from April 30 to May 4. The festival highlighted the best of the Lowcountry’s talent—featuring everything from student performances to professional art displays.

A Celebration of Art in All Forms

This year’s Arts Fest brought together a diverse group of artists and performers including painters, sculptors, dancers, weavers, musicians, storytellers, and educators. The event offered something for everyone—from puppet shows and live painting to gospel performances and improv acts.

Events were held across multiple venues, including libraries, parks, community centers, local businesses, and the North Charleston Coliseum. Artists and vendors were selected through an open application process, ensuring a wide range of voices and styles were represented.

Students Shine on Stage and Beyond

The closing event not only wrapped up the festival but also concluded several art competitions and exhibitions. These included:

Judged Fine Art and Photography

SC Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Exhibition

Tri-County Youth Art and High School Sculpture Showcase

Students from Academic Magnet High School and the Charleston County School of the Arts gave lively performances of 2000s music hits, while festival-goers admired visual art submitted by local schools and browsed artworks for sale from local artists.

Giving Students a Platform

John Cusatis, a teacher at the School of the Arts, praised the event for giving students a platform to explore talents outside their regular majors.

“The kids feel like they belong to something. Their talent is incredible, and this gives them a chance to share it,” Cusatis said. “Many of them are stepping out of their comfort zones.”

That was the case for Rachel Wheelon, a creative writing major who sang in front of an audience for the first time.

“It was a big moment for me,” Rachel said. “I’ve never performed publicly before, and I got to share my love of music while meeting new people.”

Madison Deaton, a vocal major, said performing with a live band helped confirm her dream of pursuing music professionally.

“It really solidified my desire to make a career in music,” she shared.

Building Connections Through Art

Returning performer Cameron Barnett said the event is a great way to collaborate with peers outside his usual circle.

“It was a good experience—lots of amazing musicians and artists. It’s always inspiring.”

Performers Quincey Christian and Mariana Becerra also enjoyed walking through the youth art gallery.

“I saw pieces made by students from my old school—it’s amazing to see their talent,” said Christian.

“It’s pretty epic how many kids across the county can create art like this,” Becerra added.

Investing in the Arts

The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department operates with a budget of $1.4 million for 2024–2025. It includes $5,000 set aside for statewide promotion of the Arts Fest. The department’s work goes beyond this event, with youth programs, community workshops, and cultural events happening year-round.

The North Charleston Arts Fest continues to grow as one of the region’s most beloved cultural events, bringing together artists, students, families, and the community to celebrate creativity in all its forms. With strong support from the city’s Cultural Arts Department and enthusiastic participation from schools and locals, the future of the Arts Fest looks bright—and full of talent.

SOURCE