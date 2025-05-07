Mount Pleasant Planning Committee Pushes to Protect Historic Settlement Communities

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – The Town of Mount Pleasant’s planning committee is preparing to recommend new steps to the town council to help preserve the historic settlement communities in the area. These communities, which have existed since just after the Civil War, are now under pressure from growing development.

Local Voices Demand Action

During a recent public meeting, many residents and community leaders spoke up, urging officials to act now before it’s too late. One of them was Myra Richardson, president of the Hamlin Beach Community Association.

“Our communities are losing ground,” Richardson said. “We need the same kind of protection that Charleston County has already put in place.”

Richardson and others pointed out that in unincorporated Charleston County, a two-year moratorium (a pause on new developments) is already helping slow down construction. However, they warned that developers are finding ways around it by asking Mount Pleasant to annex nearby land. If the land becomes part of the town, the current moratorium doesn’t apply, allowing construction to continue.

Protecting Local Heritage

Larry Kobrovsky, a Charleston County council member, also voiced his concerns during the meeting. He represents residents living in settlement communities and stressed how important these areas are to the region’s history, culture, and identity.

“These communities are unique,” he said. “You can’t recreate the history and family connections that go back generations. If we don’t act now, they could be lost forever.”

Kobrovsky warned that without stronger limits, uncontrolled growth could lead to traffic congestion, overcrowded neighborhoods, and the loss of rural land, stretching all the way to McClellanville.

What the Committee Is Proposing

The planning committee is expected to recommend several key steps to the Mount Pleasant Town Council:

Start formal discussions with Charleston County to create a joint approach

Form a special group focused on settlement community protection

Introduce a new moratorium to pause development in these areas

Community members say these steps must happen before any more land is annexed into Mount Pleasant.

Richardson emphasized that Charleston County only allows four houses to be built at a time in protected areas. She asked the town to adopt a similar rule to prevent large housing developments from changing the nature of these historic communities.

“We’re just asking you to protect our history, our heritage, our legacy,” she said.

Mount Pleasant’s historic settlement communities have deep roots in South Carolina’s history. Now, as the town grows and development pushes further east, residents are calling for stronger protections. With support growing from both town and county leaders, the hope is that these unique communities can be preserved—not just for today, but for future generations to understand and appreciate their legacy.

