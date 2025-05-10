Manuel Cohen, a business icon, is mourned at Moncks Corner. passes away at age 90

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The town of Moncks Corner is mourning the loss of one of its most respected and cherished community figures. Manuel Cohen, the long-time owner of Barron’s Department Store, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 90. His family shared that he worked with joy and dedication at the store until just days before his passing.

A Life of Service and Kindness

Manuel Cohen wasn’t just a businessman—he was a pillar of the community. Known for his kind heart, gentle nature, and strong work ethic, he left a lasting impression on everyone who walked through the doors of his store. The Barron’s Department Store Facebook page was filled with emotional messages from customers sharing their memories and offering condolences.

One post read:

“My dad always spoke so highly of him. He gave him his first job and taught him so much about business and how to treat people. It wasn’t only about profit—it was about supporting a whole community.”

Another post shared:

“Mr. Cohen helped sponsor me so many times in pageants, baton competitions, etc. I never asked that he didn’t say yes. He was a pillar of the community and will be greatly missed!”

Remembered by Town Leaders

Mayor Tom Hamilton of Moncks Corner remembered Cohen as a generous and kind-hearted person, someone who always gave back to local charities and community causes.

“I thoroughly enjoyed our conversations over the years,” the mayor said. “Carolyn and I, along with all the town employees, send our deepest prayers and love to his family.”

The Legacy of Barron’s Department Store

Barron’s Department Store, founded in 1923, is the oldest locally-owned business in Berkeley County. Located on East Main Street, right in the heart of Moncks Corner, the store is known for its classic, small-town charm and personal customer service.

The store was originally started by Ben Barron, who came to the U.S. from Lithuania at the age of 14. Sponsored by his uncle, Zelig Behrmann, Barron later served in World War I and returned to Moncks Corner to work with his uncle. In 1923, he bought a struggling business and turned it into the successful store now known as Barron’s Department Store.

Manuel Cohen carried forward that legacy with pride, becoming not only a successful store owner but a trusted friend and mentor to many. His dedication to the people of Moncks Corner, both through business and acts of generosity, will never be forgotten. The town has lost more than a businessman—they’ve lost a role model, a supporter, and a kind soul whose impact will live on.

