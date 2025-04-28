Legends Make HISTORY With Opening Weekend Sweep

The Lexington Legends made a powerful statement to kick off their 25th season, completing a clean sweep of the Charleston Dirty Birds with a 17-3 victory on Sunday. After a weekend full of explosive offense and strong pitching, the Legends start their season unbeaten at 3-0.

A Big Day at the Plate for Lexington

Lexington’s offense was unstoppable, racking up 20 hits during Sunday’s game. Brady Whalen and Drew Ellis led the charge, each smashing two home runs. With four home runs in total and relentless hitting throughout the lineup, the Legends left no doubt about who controlled the field.

Every inning seemed to bring more pressure on the Dirty Birds, who struggled to contain Lexington’s momentum.

Strong Pitching Completes the Sweep

Colton Eastman was solid on the mound, pitching five shutout innings and striking out five batters. Charleston could only manage three runs, with two of those coming late after the game was well out of reach.

The Legends’ bullpen continued their impressive form from the weekend, allowing just nine runs across all three games and striking out 39 batters. Even with a few late hits given up, Lexington’s lead was never seriously threatened.

What’s Next for the Legends?

With an exciting and confident start to the season, the Legends now turn their attention to their next home series. They will host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Legends Field for a three-game series starting Tuesday, April 29th.

Fans can expect more thrilling baseball as Lexington looks to build on their perfect start.

The Lexington Legends couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 25th season. With a clean 3-0 sweep over the Charleston Dirty Birds, explosive batting performances, and solid pitching, the Legends have set the tone for what could be a very exciting season. As they prepare for their next home series, fans have plenty of reasons to stay excited and cheer them on at Legends Field.

SOURCE