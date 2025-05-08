Isle of Palms Battles Beach Erosion with Major Sand Projects on Both Ends of the Island

Isle of Palms, SC – Facing rising tides and persistent beach erosion, the City of Isle of Palms is moving forward with two major sand renourishment projects designed to protect homes, golf courses, and the island’s future. While both the western and eastern ends of the island are getting attention, the east side is facing what experts call “emergency-level” erosion.

West End Project: Dune Rebuilding with U.S. Army Corps

At the western end of the island, between Breach Inlet and 10th Avenue, Isle of Palms is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore dunes washed away over the last two years. In total, 550,000 cubic yards of sand—equivalent to about 170 Olympic-sized swimming pools—is being placed in the low-tide zone to naturally reshape the beach.

From that total, approximately 35,000 cubic yards are being moved to the dunes to rebuild their protective barrier. The $300,000 project is funded through the city’s Beach Preservation Fee Fund and is expected to be completed by April.

East End Project: Urgent Action in Wild Dunes

The situation on the eastern end of Isle of Palms is far more serious. Coastal consultant Steven Traynum, president of Coastal Science & Engineering, says the area from Beachwood East to Ocean Club in Wild Dunes is the only part of the island meeting South Carolina’s criteria for an “emergency condition.”

To provide short-term relief, crews are using sand from a naturally forming shoal that’s attaching itself to the shoreline. The shoal is bringing 600,000 cubic yards of sand, but also causing severe localized erosion as it settles. To combat this, 120,000 cubic yards of sand will be moved from the seaward end of the shoal to areas facing the worst erosion.

This $800,000 project is funded primarily by the Wild Dunes Community Association, which is contributing $600,000, with the rest coming from the city’s beach fund. Work is on track to be completed by mid-May.

Erosion’s Toll: Homes, Golf Courses, and Community Safety

For many Wild Dunes residents, the threat feels all too real. Jimmy Bernstein, who moved to Beachwood East in 2011, has seen his once-wide beachfront shrink dramatically. “I used to have 100 yards between my house and the ocean. Now it’s gone,” he said, noting that 15 feet of his garage foundation has already been lost to the tides.

Meanwhile, Mike Gollobin, another long-time resident, recalls how the 18th hole of the Links Course was washed out and rebuilt, only to be lost again. He says parts of the Harbor Course are now regularly closed during king tides.

These stories were echoed at a March 22 community meeting, where beach erosion topped the agenda for more than 200 residents attending in person and many more online. The Wild Dunes Community Association is committed to protecting its 2,135 homes, with widespread support for ongoing renourishment.

Looking Ahead: Large-Scale Projects Every 8–10 Years

Traynum noted that erosion in some areas, especially south IOP and north/south Wild Dunes, has outpaced the natural flow of sand. From 2008 to 2018, the island lost around 100,000 cubic yards of sand per year in these three zones.

Thanks to the new shoal, a larger-scale nourishment project may be delayed until 2027, if current efforts provide enough temporary protection. The city is already applying for permits and preparing funding plans for future work.

In the meantime, temporary measures like sandbags and more localized dune repair projects will be used to keep the island’s beaches—and the homes behind them—safe.

Isle of Palms is no stranger to coastal erosion, but the current situation has become more urgent than ever. With residents losing property, golf courses flooding, and emergency zones identified, the city is taking swift action on both ends of the island. Through a mix of short-term sand placement and long-term planning, city leaders hope to hold the tides at bay and protect one of South Carolina’s most iconic barrier islands for years to come.

