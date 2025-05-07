Folly Beach to Complete Pedestrian-Friendly Pathway Loop Around Center Street

Folly Beach, S.C. – City officials in Folly Beach are putting the final touches on a network of multi-use pathways around the busy Center Street area to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, especially during the crowded tourist season.

Third Path Almost Complete: Second Street East

The current work focuses on Second Street East, which is the third section of a planned four-part pathway “square” circling the town’s core. The project, supported by $450,000 in city funding, is nearly finished. Landscaping and planting along the pathway will be wrapped up by the end of May.

These plants will act as natural dividers between the walking and biking path and the nearby roadway, helping to keep everyone safer and more comfortable.

A Project Years in the Making

Planning for these pedestrian-friendly paths began in 2018. The first path was laid along Second Street West in 2022, followed by a second on Ashley Avenue in 2023. The city’s goal is to make walking and biking easier and safer for both locals and tourists.

According to Eric Lutz, Director of Public Works, the need for these paths becomes even more urgent during the busy season, when 10,000 to 15,000 visitors flood Folly Beach on weekends.

“Many streets here don’t have space for walking or biking,” said Lutz. “Often the shoulders are used for parking, leaving no safe place for pedestrians or cyclists. Giving people their own dedicated path is a huge benefit.”

Not Just for Safety — Better Drainage, Too

Apart from making Folly Beach more walkable, these pathways also help with stormwater drainage. The paths are made with pervious materials, which allow rainwater to soak through rather than pool on roads.

“Normally water would collect on the street, but these paths absorb a lot of it,” Lutz explained. “And with each new path, we also upgrade the local drainage system to help channel water properly into storm drains.”

Final Phase Coming in 2026

The last leg of the path will run along East Indian Avenue, linking up with Second Street West to complete the full loop. That section will be built using an estimated $800,000 from the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program. This state-level initiative supports nonmotorized transportation projects like bike lanes, walkways, and safe routes to schools.

The city expects this final section to be operational next year.

Folly Beach’s multi-use pathway project is about more than just walking—it’s about safety, sustainability, and smart city planning. With three paths already complete and one more on the way, residents and tourists alike will soon enjoy a safer and more scenic way to explore the town. Once finished, the full “square” of pathways will not only improve pedestrian access but also help manage rainwater more efficiently, making Folly Beach better prepared for the future.

