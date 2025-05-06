Five People Killed on South Carolina Roads Over the Weekend

South Carolina continues to face rising road fatalities, as five people were killed in different crashes across the state over the first weekend of May, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

A Deadly Weekend on the Roads

From Friday, May 2 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, May 4 at 11:59 p.m., at least five people lost their lives in crashes across South Carolina. This is now the ninth time in 2025 that the state has seen five or more deaths in a single weekend.

Earlier in the year, two weekends in February and March each recorded eight road deaths, the highest weekend totals so far.

Charleston Crash Adds to Local Toll

In the greater Charleston area, one fatal accident occurred on Interstate 526 early Sunday morning. According to the report, a car collided with a tow truck, and the driver of the car died on the spot.

Road Fatality Numbers by County

Charleston County continues to record high numbers of deadly crashes. Here’s a quick look at the local data:

Charleston County – 15 fatalities so far in 2025

– 15 fatalities so far in 2025 Berkeley County – 14 fatalities

– 14 fatalities Dorchester County – 8 fatalities

Statewide, Spartanburg County leads with 26 deadly crashes so far this year, making it the most dangerous county for road users in South Carolina.

Charleston County is just 11 fatalities away from matching its total of 26 deadly crashes in 2024, indicating a troubling trend.

Road safety remains a major concern in South Carolina. With multiple weekends already seeing five or more deaths, officials are urging drivers to remain alert, avoid distractions, and follow traffic laws. As Charleston County and nearby areas approach last year’s fatality levels, increased caution and stronger enforcement may be necessary to prevent further loss of life.

