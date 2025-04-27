CSU Unleashes Offensive TSUNAMI – 17 Runs Prove They’re Not Here to Play Games!

Clinton, S.C. – Charleston Southern bounced back on Saturday with a commanding 17-2 victory over Presbyterian, evening the weekend series. The Buccaneers’ offensive explosion helped them tie the series, setting the stage for a rubber match on Sunday.

Early Lead and Offensive Explosion

The Buccaneers took an early lead in the top of the first inning when Chandler Tuupo hit a groundout to drive in Kain Collins for the game’s first run. The offense then came alive in the second inning, as Charleston Southern scored five runs. Kaden Smith started it with an RBI single, followed by a Chandler Tuupo two-run double. AJ Martin added an RBI single, and the final run came from a double steal by Martin and Aidan McAskie. The Buccaneers added another run in the top of the third, with Smith singling to score Lew Rice.

Presbyterian Responds, But Bucs Keep Scoring

Presbyterian answered back in the bottom of the third with two runs, cutting the deficit to 7-2. However, Charleston Southern quickly regained control, scoring ten unanswered runs.

In the fifth inning, the Bucs added four more runs. Collins tripled to score Edgmon, and Kaden Smith followed with a home run to left field. Then, AJ Martin added a solo home run to left-center, further extending their lead.

Strong Finish and Pitching Performance

In the seventh, Lucas Pringle hit a two-RBI double, and Rice had an RBI double to score Pringle. The Buccaneers finished strong in the ninth with Gavin Bogdanchik hitting an RBI single and Blake Edgmon smashing a two-run home run to cap off the 17-run performance.

On the mound, Parks Ledwell started the game, allowing two runs over two innings. Ryan DuSang pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. Camden Chalfant finished the game with five strong innings, allowing only two hits and two walks while facing 20 batters.

Offensive Highlights

As a team, the Buccaneers racked up 16 hits, including home runs from Smith, Martin, and Edgmon, with Collins adding a triple. Rice led the team with four hits, while Smith contributed three hits and four RBIs. The Bucs also stole seven bases in the game, with nearly every starter contributing at least one stolen base.

Looking Ahead to the Series Finale

The teams will meet again on Sunday for the final game of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the PC Baseball Complex. The game will be available live on ESPN+, with the winner claiming the series victory as the regular season heads toward its conclusion.

