Charleston Debates Fluoride in Water After Studies Link It to Lower IQ in Children

Charleston, S.C. – A heated debate is growing in South Carolina over whether fluoride should be removed from public drinking water, after recent studies suggest it may be linked to lower IQ in children.

The concern comes following a major step by Utah, which recently became the first U.S. state to ban the addition of fluoride to public water supplies. Now, some South Carolina lawmakers want to follow the same path, including banning facilities like the Charleston Water System from adding fluoride.

How Charleston Treats Its Water

At the Charleston Water System plant in Hanahan, water goes through several treatment steps. Natural water is first cleaned by removing dirt, pollen, and germs.

Spokesman Mike Saia explained that they use food-grade chemical additives such as alum (also found in spice aisles) and orthophosphate to prevent lead exposure from old pipes.

Fluoride, in the form of fluorosilicic acid, is added in very small amounts. The recommended dose by federal and local health officials is 0.7 parts per million, which is about one drop in 20 gallons of water.

Saia said, “We handle fluoride with great care, using exact dosages and secure systems to add it.”

The Rising Concern: Fluoride and IQ

The concern around fluoride grew stronger after recent studies, including one in JAMA Pediatrics and another from the National Toxicology Program (NTP), suggested a possible link between high fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supported Utah’s fluoride ban, saying, “We must reassess fluoride use due to new findings showing a link to IQ loss, especially in kids.”

State Rep. Jordan Pace from Berkeley County agrees, saying the risk is too high. “Instead of adding fluoride, we can just encourage better dental hygiene,” he said.

Opposing Views: Fluoride Still Trusted by Many Experts

However, not everyone supports the ban. Fluoride has been added to drinking water in the U.S. for over 60 years, with the CDC calling it one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century. It’s credited with reducing tooth decay by at least 25%.

Dr. William Sasser, a dentist with North Charleston Dental Outreach, says, “Over my 50 years in dentistry, I’ve seen far less tooth decay thanks to fluoride.”

He adds that in his work with international patients, especially from Latin America, those from areas without fluoride often have severe dental problems, many beyond repair.

Experts Say More Research Is Needed

Even the American Dental Association agrees that further research is important. They point out that most data from the NTP report came from China and India, where fluoride levels are often much higher than U.S. standards.

The report only made a moderately confident conclusion that IQ may be affected when fluoride levels exceed double the recommended amount.

Both supporters and critics of fluoride agree that studies should be viewed with a critical eye, especially when they’re based on foreign data and not local testing.

What Happens If Fluoride Is Removed?

The bill to remove fluoride in South Carolina is currently stuck in a legislative committee until next year. If it passes, Charleston Water System would simply turn off the fluoride system, saving around $500,000 a year.

Saia said, “We follow health expert guidance. If they say stop, we stop.”

He added that it would take 3 to 5 days for fluoride to fully leave the water supply. Until then, anyone who wants to avoid fluoride can choose bottled water, as most brands do not add it.

The debate over fluoride in drinking water is dividing lawmakers, health officials, and local communities. While some see it as a risk to children’s brain development, others view it as an essential public health tool that prevents tooth decay, especially for underprivileged families. With more research being demanded, Charleston—and the rest of South Carolina—must weigh the risks and benefits carefully before making a major decision that could affect generations to come.

