Bullpen Battles & Vaquero’s Magic: FredNats’ 5-3 Thriller win

The Fredericksburg Nationals (11-9) picked up their second straight win on Saturday night, defeating the Charleston RiverDogs (8-12) by a score of 5-3 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Right fielder Cristhian Vaquero once again led the charge, supported by a much-improved effort from the FredNats’ bullpen.

A Rocky Start Turns Solid for Angel Roman

It was “Minecraft Movie Night” at the ballpark, and the evening began with some early worries for Fredericksburg starter Angel Roman. Entering the night with an ERA over 17, Roman allowed single runs in both the first and second innings.

Charleston’s hitters were aggressive early, collecting two hits in the first inning and three more in the second. But with the bases loaded in the second, Roman dug deep and forced a groundout to third base, stranding all three runners.

That key moment sparked a turnaround. Roman settled in and retired nine straight batters. Even when facing some pressure again in the fifth inning, he stayed composed and got the outs he needed without giving up any more runs.

Offense Wakes Up Just in Time

Charleston’s pitcher Jose Urbina looked in full control early, retiring the first eight FredNats in order. But with two outs in the third inning, Kelvin Diaz broke through with a line drive single to left field and then stole second base.

That set the stage for Cristhian Vaquero, who stayed red hot by driving in Diaz with a single up the middle to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the fourth inning, Fredericksburg tied the game. Jorgelys Mota reached base on an error, advanced on a passed ball, and came home on a clutch single by Nate Rombach. Mota ran through a stop sign at third but showed impressive speed to score.

Vaquero Delivers the Knockout Blow

In the fifth inning, after Roman’s strong outing, Fredericksburg’s offense struck again. A Charleston error and a walk gave the FredNats two baserunners, and a smart bunt by Diaz moved them both into scoring position.

Once again, Vaquero rose to the occasion. He crushed a towering home run into the RiverDogs’ bullpen, his second homer of the season. With one swing, he gave the FredNats a 5-2 lead, scoring three runs and earning a season-high four RBI in a single game.

Vaquero finished the night 2-for-4 and now has nine hits in the first five games of the series.

It was another big night for the Fredericksburg Nationals, who continue to find ways to win thanks to strong efforts on both sides of the ball. Cristhian Vaquero’s outstanding performance powered the offense, while Angel Roman showed resilience on the mound. With their second straight win and growing momentum, the FredNats are making noise early this season.

