365 Days of Agony: Families Beg for Answers in Brutal Hit-and-Run That Stole Their Loved Ones

Charleston, S.C. – A year after Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber were tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash, their families are still waiting for justice. The deaths of the two young women, both 20 years old, sparked a conversation around stricter laws to prevent hit-and-run crashes and improve road safety.

Memorial and Vigil for Zito and Gamber

In memory of Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber, three crosses were placed along Morrison Drive between access points to the Ravenel Bridge and downtown Charleston. Each cross bears the names of the victims, decorated with hearts, butterflies, and other sentimental symbols.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered for a two-hour vigil and protest along Morrison Drive. The gathering was a powerful reminder of the heartache that still grips those who loved Lizzy and Arianna.

One Year Without Justice

April 28 marks one year since the tragic crash. The two women were struck by two different vehicles, and both were killed at the scene, according to the Charleston Police Department. In the months following their deaths, family members and friends began advocating for stricter laws to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This year without them has been filled with overwhelming grief. Their push for justice remains stuck in limbo as they wait for answers from state legislators. The goal is to reduce the frequency of hit-and-run crashes, as well as impaired and reckless driving, which continues to cause pain for victims and their families.

The Call for Law Reform

Lizzy’s father, Frank Zito, and Arianna’s mother, Nicole Gamber, have been leading efforts to push for legal reform. The vigil also serves as a reminder of their continued fight for justice.

Three important laws are currently being debated in the state legislature:

Tort reform Liquor liability reform A law for stricter penalties for driving under the influence (DUI)

Nicole Gamber expressed her frustration over the DUI law being postponed until January 2026, saying she was “gutted” to learn that the state legislature would focus on the other two bills before the legislative session ends on May 8.

The Proposed Laws

House Bill 3497: This bill focuses on liquor liability reform, which aims to change regulations affecting businesses that serve or sell alcohol, including insurance, training, and mitigation efforts.

Senate Bill 244: This tort reform law deals with insurance and damages in the liquor liability market. It proposes lowering the minimum insurance coverage from $1 million to $500,000 and reducing the coverage for certified nonprofits.

Senate Bill 52: This bill would increase penalties for impaired driving, creating a felony offense for DUI-related crimes. It includes harsher fines, jail time, ignition interlock devices, license suspensions, and mandatory attendance at DUI victim impact panels.

Vigil Continues

Despite the challenges and delays, the group plans to continue their vigil and protest into Sunday and Monday afternoon. According to the Charleston Police Department, a permit is required for gatherings of more than 25 people, so the vigil will be moved to the opposite side of the road for safety reasons.

Family and friends say that the hours spent in love and loss are their way of ensuring that Zito and Gamber’s memory remains a priority. Their continued push for justice is a reminder that the fight for safer roads and harsher penalties for reckless driving must go on.

The tragic deaths of Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber continue to resonate with their families and the Charleston community. The fight for justice remains strong, as their loved ones continue to advocate for stricter laws to prevent further heartbreak. Their courage and dedication to honoring the memories of their children inspire others to push for change and ensure safer roads for everyone.

