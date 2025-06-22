The town of Hollywood celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — The Town of Hollywood is celebrating Juneteenth with a day of community empowerment and festivities on Saturday, June 21. The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Matthews AME Church, offering a range of free services and a gospel concert to wrap up the event.

A Day of Community Engagement

Locals can take advantage of valuable resources throughout the day, including:

Voter registration booth : Ensuring that every eligible member of the community is ready to participate in the democratic process.

: Ensuring that every eligible member of the community is ready to participate in the democratic process. Free medical screenings : Provided by community health services, these screenings offer important health checks for individuals and families.

: Provided by community health services, these screenings offer important health checks for individuals and families. Health information: Various health organizations will provide valuable resources and advice to help improve the well-being of the community.

Gospel Concert to End the Celebration

The day will culminate with a free gospel concert at 5 p.m., celebrating the joy and unity of Juneteenth. The concert will feature uplifting music, providing a chance for attendees to come together and reflect on the significance of the day.

A Meaningful Juneteenth Celebration

This celebration not only honors the history of Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, but also strengthens the Hollywood community by offering important services and a space for cultural celebration.

