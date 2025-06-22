The Late Push Falls Just Short in Friday’s Eighth Straight Loss for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Charleston RiverDogs staved off a late rally from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, winning 6-4 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Friday night. Despite being shut out through the first seven innings, the Ballers mounted a comeback attempt in the final two frames but fell short, extending their losing streak to eight games.

Early Dominance by the RiverDogs

The RiverDogs’ offense exploded in the second inning, where they scored all six of their runs. Narciso Polanco got things started with an RBI single, and Nathan Flewelling followed with a three-RBI double off the center field wall. Angel Mateo capped off the inning with a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, pushing the RiverDogs’ lead to 6-0.

Kannapolis Struggles on the Mound

Ricardo Brizuela, the starting pitcher for Kannapolis, was pulled early after giving up four runs on six hits in just 1.2 innings of work. Gabriel Rodriguez relieved Brizuela, allowing two more runs in 3.1 innings, tying the longest relief appearance by a Cannon Baller pitcher this season. The Cannon Ballers turned to three more bullpen arms, including RHP Jack Young, who made his return from the injured list earlier this week. Despite their best efforts, the damage had already been done, and Kannapolis was unable to keep up with Charleston’s early offensive onslaught.

Galan’s Perfect Game Bid Ends, but RiverDogs Hold Firm

Charleston’s starting pitcher, Andres Galan, was lights-out through the first seven innings, retiring all 21 batters he faced in perfect fashion. However, Kannapolis broke up the perfect game bid in the eighth inning, when Ryan Burrowes plated the team’s first run with an RBI groundout. Later in the same inning, a wild pitch from Dalton Fowler allowed Nathan Archer to score, cutting the lead to 6-2.

A Nail-Biting Ninth Inning

In the ninth inning, Nathan Archer put Kannapolis back in the game with a two-RBI single to right field, trimming Charleston’s lead to 6-4. The Cannon Ballers had the tying run on base but couldn’t capitalize in the final moments, as the RiverDogs’ bullpen shut down the rally to secure the victory.

Charleston Moves to 1-0 in the Second Half

With the win, the RiverDogs improved to 1-0 to start the second half of the season and 13-4 in June. Meanwhile, the Cannon Ballers’ struggles continued, as they now find themselves with an 0-1 record in the second half and a 1-9 mark over their last 10 games.

Looking Ahead

The Cannon Ballers will look to bounce back in the fifth game of the six-game series against Charleston on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The evening will feature postgame fireworks as part of the team’s second annual Princess Night celebration.

Tickets for the event and the upcoming 2025 season are available for purchase. Fans can call the Cannon Ballers’ ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit their website at kcballers.com for more information and to secure their seats.

