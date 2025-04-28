St. James Ave Traffic Shock: This Popular Turn Lane Closes FOREVER Starting

Drivers in Berkeley County, South Carolina, should be ready for some changes as a key part of the U.S. 176 Widening Project kicks off. Starting Monday morning, April 28, the right turn lane at the busy intersection of St. James Avenue (U.S. 176) and US-17A will be temporarily closed.

Officials announced the closure on Sunday, urging commuters to stay alert and plan their travel accordingly.

What to Expect During the Closure

While no end date for the lane closure has been given yet, construction crews will be working hard to install storm drainage, build new curbs and gutters, and add new sidewalks along the road.

This work is all part of the much bigger U.S. 176 Phase I Widening Project, which aims to improve one of Berkeley County’s busiest corridors.

About the U.S. 176 Widening Project

The project will transform U.S. 176 from a two-lane road into a five-lane roadway, complete with a raised median and sidewalks on both sides.

Once finished, this will make the road much safer and easier for both drivers and pedestrians. The $53 million project is funded by the 2014 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum and has been planned for several years.

The construction contract was awarded to L. Dean Weaver Company in 2021, and the full project is expected to be completed by late October 2025.

Important Tips for Drivers

If you usually drive on St. James Avenue, it’s a good idea to allow extra time for your trips starting Monday. Delays are likely, especially during peak hours.

Officials are also reminding everyone to slow down, stay alert, and be patient when driving through the construction zones. Safety for both workers and drivers is the top priority.

The U.S. 176 Widening Project promises to bring major improvements to Berkeley County’s roads, but a bit of inconvenience is part of the process. Drivers are encouraged to stay patient and cautious as construction moves forward. In the end, better, safer, and wider roads are on the way for everyone to enjoy.

