Operation Gratitude will build care packages for SC veterans and first responders

This Saturday, people in Charleston are coming together to say “thank you” to those who serve. Operation Gratitude, a national nonprofit group, is teaming up with local volunteers to pack 5,000 care packages for veterans and first responders across South Carolina. The event will take place at Johnson Hagood Stadium and promises to be a heartfelt day of giving back.

Operation Gratitude Brings Its Mission to Charleston

Operation Gratitude is known for sending care packages to military members and first responders. Their goal is simple: help Americans show appreciation to those who protect and serve. The Charleston event is part of the group’s new “Community Cares” series, where volunteers from different cities gather to build these packages together.

Event Details

The care package assembly will happen on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium, located at 68 Hagood Ave. Volunteers of all ages are invited to take part, and no special skills are needed—just a heart full of gratitude and a willingness to help.

More Than Just a Package

Each care package is filled with useful items and personal touches to bring comfort and encouragement. What makes these packages even more special is that Charleston volunteers will also write thank-you letters to include inside each one. These handwritten notes are a powerful reminder that the community supports and appreciates its heroes.

A Word from the Director

Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude, said, “This is what our mission is all about—empowering Americans to take action and show their gratitude. We heard from supporters who wanted events like this in their own cities, and now we’re making it happen. We’re honored to be in Charleston to thank South Carolina’s veterans and first responders.”

Why It Matters

This event is more than just packing boxes. It’s about building a bridge between the people who serve and the communities they protect. It offers a meaningful way for everyday people to get involved and show appreciation in a hands-on way.



Charleston’s “Community Cares” event is a powerful example of gratitude in action. By packing 5,000 care packages and writing personal notes, volunteers will make a real difference in the lives of veterans and first responders. It’s a reminder that small acts of kindness can have a big impact. If you’re in Charleston on June 14, join this incredible effort and help bring comfort, appreciation, and community spirit to those who’ve served.

