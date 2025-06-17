Seabrook island

Officer-involved shooting in Summerville claims one life: coroner

An officer-involved shooting in Summerville has resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man. The incident took place at the Summerville Mobile Home Park on Saturday night, where Summerville Police officers responded to a welfare check.

Details of the Incident

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased individual as Patrick David Hatcher. He was shot and killed inside his mobile home by Summerville Police officers. The coroner pronounced Hatcher dead at 9:18 p.m. at the scene.

Police Response and Engagement

According to Deputy Chief Chris Hirsch of the Summerville Police Department, officers arrived at the Summerville Mobile Home Park around 8 p.m. Saturday evening to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing gunshots coming from the location. They then engaged with the suspect, and an officer fired his weapon, injuring Hatcher, who later died from his injuries.

Investigation Underway

The incident is still under investigation, and details about what led to the shooting are yet to be fully released. As with all officer-involved shootings, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is expected to conduct a thorough investigation.

